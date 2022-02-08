DI GIOVAMBATTISTA: “I advise Mourinho to review his relationship with the locker room”

After the controversy on Saturday, Roma are back on the pitch tonight. San Siro Stadium, Inter opponent, 9 pm, a place for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup is up for grabs. “The Giallorossi pass” the prediction of Stefano Agresti which also adds: “The fans are with Mourinho but for me it is a disappointment”. They even get advice to the coach from Ilario Di Giovambattista: “I would advise the coach to review his relationship with the locker room”.

“I’m positive for tonight, I know Inter are stronger but you play it because maybe the Nerazzurri won’t even be fried in the Italian Cup tonight.” second Francesco Balzani.

An important match, the Coppa Italia can be a goal for Roma. A dry match with an Inter that has a very important direct confrontation on the horizon. Mourinho will never say it but if Roma win in Milan he must be very very happy (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Mourinho struggles to hide his shortcomings. A coach who has won as much as he, with his experience and with his salary, cannot average 1.6 points per game. Roma have no game. The Friedkin? They have the flaw that they don’t speak, but what do we want to tell them? They invested 535 million in Rome (FURIO FOCOLARI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

Inter-Roma? Who goes out tonight gets hurt … both on morale and in the eyes of critics (SANDRO SABATINI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I think Zaniolo is a great player, it is clear that he has to grow. Let’s remember that he lost 2 years. I don’t know if he will become a great one, but he has everything to become one. There is that he was not very lucid after the goal canceled with Genoait is more serious that Roma have left him there to risk that one or two days of disqualification become three or four. Mourinho? The fans are with him but for me it is a disappointment. Inter-Roma? The Giallorossi pass (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

The league results of Inter and Roma make tonight’s match more important. If Roma were to come out it would start to say that the Giallorossi fall back into the usual mistakes. Roma play badly, have a rather cloying maneuver, not very fluid, and have great difficulty in scoring (NANDO BEARS, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

The referees’ attitude towards Zaniolo is shameful. Uniformity of judgment should be approached. Football is made up of episodes, you can’t win all games three or four to zero. Today Roma must leave the field without regrets, trying in every way. I expect a strong and different Rome for next year. I see construction work, company and Mourinho should be given time (MAX PALOMBELLA, PlayRoma)

I really don’t think Zaniolo will go to Juve at least this season, because he would be a bad figure on the part of the Friedkin. I’m positive for tonight, I know that Inter are stronger but you play it because maybe the Nerazzurri won’t even be fried in the Italian Cup tonight (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

It is hoped that after 7-8 months of Mourinho, Roma will know how to play it with more personality tonight (AUGUSTO CIARDI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Mourinho’s relationship with some players is great, but others have broken their bitches about feeling spit at every press conference. I would advise the coach to review his relationship with the locker room. The coach has always wanted big, physically strong midfielders. Oliveira has arrived who is physically one little wrinkle. It should be understood why this Portuguese colony is moving to Trigoria. This is news, not rumors (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio 104.5, Radio Radio Mattino Sport & News)

I am moderately optimistic for tonight because some Inter friends I have heard are a tantinello worried about the schedule that will see them with Napoli and Liverpool. Deep down they know that tonight’s game is the least important (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

Roma are clearly weaker than Inter, but they have to fight for it. Rebuilding the team only makes sense if Mourinho stays, I absolutely don’t expect a change. Roma can’t afford to go out with broken bones (MARCO ANDREOLI, PlayRoma)