Di Lorenzo warns Milan: “We are convinced of it!”

On Sunday at San Siro, for the postponement valid for the 18th matchday of Serie A, it will go on stageto the big match with a 90s flavor. Milan and Naples they will face each other to keep pace with leaders Inter. Despite the many absences due to injuries, there will be no lack of quality protagonists.

Among the most interesting challenges, certainly noteworthy is the duel on the wing between two of the best interpreters of the role of the entire Serie A: Theo Hernandez and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The right back of Napoli spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss and had no doubts: “Let’s go to San Siro with a lot of concentration and with conviction of being able to make a good performance“.

And then he adds on Milan reassuring the Neapolitan fans on the moment of Naples: “We know we face a strong opponent which is doing great. It will be a difficult match but we are preparing it as best we can to try to get a positive result. Our goal is always to win and we will try again on Sunday. We are very concentrated, we know that Milan have great quality and we will have to limit their drive and try to impose our game. I feel the affection of the fans towards me and this further pushes me to give my best. But the whole group feels the charge of the blue people and we also want to redeem ourselves for our supporters “.

The conditions are all there. Now it’s up to Milan and Naples to offer a performance worthy of this challenge for the show and for their future.