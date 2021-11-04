Di Maio and Giorgetti at dinner together in Rome on the day of the controversy over the Northern League for “de facto semi-presidentialism”

A pizza by Michele, on the Flaminia, in Rome. It is the place chosen by Giancarlo Giorgetti And Luigi Di Maio, immortalized by a photo – published by Corriere.it – which depicts two ministers, sitting down to dinner. Theoretically, seeing two government officials at the same table would not be news. Except that the two characters in question are part of two political forces now very distant from each other, after the end of the experience of yellow-green government. Without considering that dinner comes at the end of a particularly busy day, especially for Giorgetti.

The advances of the declarations of the Northern League exponent contained in the last book of Bruno Vespain fact, they have caused controversy both within his party and outside. The background tells of a Salvini very resentful for the claims of the number two of the Carroccio. “The problem is not Giorgetti, who had long ago created his international credibility”, said the Minister of Economic Development, while Salvini met Jair Bolsonaro. “The question is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part to the end. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put in the same movie Bud Spencer And Meryl Streep. And I don’t know what he decided ”, Giorgetti continued. Claims that provoked Salvini’s reaction: according to the Courier service, the leader of the League has surprisingly summoned the federal council. It should be noted that before going to dinner with Giorgetti, Luigi Di Maio had intervened in Dimartedì to say that “Salvini, like Renzi, is unreliable. They are the face of the same coin, which is unreliability. It is clear to everyone that Salvini is a person who has shown everyone his unreliability and even Lega and Forza Italia have noticed it. What is the calculation he is making now: he is worried that Meloni could make the first party in the coalition and become prime minister in the event of a victory for the center-right. So what does it do? Try to disconnect first… “.

More controversy has aroused Giorgetti’s declaration on the race to the Colle. “Draghi could also lead the convoy from outside. It would be semi-presidentialism de facto, in which the President of the Republic expands its functions taking advantage of a weak policy, ”Giorgetti said in the Vespa book. Words that provoked a rejoinder from exponents of all parties. Including Giuseppe Conte: “mon we must hope that yes upset Oh yeah alter the constitutional design. Speak about semi-presidentialism de facto, or almost a fact that becomes surreptitious, absolutely not good“, Are the words of the M5s leader. On the race to the Colle, among other things, the statements of another big league player like Massimiliano Fedriga also arrive today, who seem to distance themselves from Giorgetti’s “leaps forward”. “Let’s wait for the times: today it still seems premature to name names. There are very broad discussions going on. Out of respect for President Mattarella and whoever succeeds him, I think it is necessary to name the names at the right time ”. And since Giorgetti had talked about a Mattarella bis hypothesis, Fedriga comments: “In the meantime, we see the proposals, after which we decide, because I never liked being the full president of the Republic”. From the Colle issue, on the other hand, Di Maio tries to get out: “I am a great admirer of President Draghi and we work with conviction every day, but I won’t soon get to totonomi now, it’s too early”. On Thursday afternoon, also in Rome, both Di Maio and Giorgetti will speak at the presentation of the book ‘Il campo di fuoco’, by the director of Republic Maurizio Molinari.