Di Maio appoints an “ambassador” for gays. Il Maie: “Think about the problems of Italians abroad”

You know what is the greatest concern of the Italians abroad? Who has any direct or indirect familiarity with ours compatriots disseminated in the terraqueo world knows well that it takes months to obtain the release of a certificate or to subscribe toAire, the registry of residents abroad. And that completely useless is the use of the telephone or the mail. It is well known that no one will answer either. Well, in the face of such wreckage that the brave combines you Di Maio from the desk of foreign Minister? Proceeds – listen Listen! – the appointment of a special Correspondent for rights Lgbtiq + in the person of Fabrizio Petri (in the picture). It is useless to point out that ecstatic comments, cheering fanfare and bells were followed. All to greet the commitment of Farnesina, “against intolerances e discrimination», As proudly underlined by the undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova.

It is the plenipotentiary Fabrizio Petri

“The Italian Lgbtiq + community – the senator in turn urges 5 stars Alessandra Maiorino – he must know that despite the unedifying spectacle offered by a part of the classroom of the Senate, institutions and the State Italian are by their side. Thanks to Di Maio“. And we, naive, who believed that the Foreign took care of defending and enhancing ours interests national. Antiques. Fortunately, there are also those who, like the senator Ricardo Blackbird, the problems of our compatriots in the world know them a little better. He was elected in one of the constituencies drawn by the Tremaglia law introductory vote of the Italians abroad.

Senator Merlo: “Di Maio takes care of the consular network”

It is therefore not surprising that he asked for the appointment of another “special Correspondent“, But this time”guarantee and defend the majority discriminated against“. Which? “The one that uses the services consular», Merlo specifies. It is not one provocation: will officially forward the request to Di Maio. “The most felt discrimination abroad – he recalled – is that of Italians who fail to renew a passport in dignified times and which are deprived every day in theirs rights“. True. The senator speaks of “odyssey»Whenever necessary certify a signature or declare the birth of a child. “The Italian consular network in the world – concludes – it is in a disastrous state“. But long live Di Maio, who has thought about Lgbtiq +.

Service note for the left: Senator Merlo is the same person who created the group in support of the abortion Count-ter to the Senate. Think carefully before declaring it homophobic.