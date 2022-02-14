Di Maio in Kiev and Moscow- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

Russia and Ukraine, the moves to avoid war. Steinmeier on the field; the moves of Putin, Zelensk, Biden and the EU

Diplomatic efforts continue to avoid war between Ukraine and Russia (even if, on this point, the interview with General Allen should be read: “It’s a new war, and Moscow has already started it”). The tension remains very high. US Secretary of State Blinken reiterated yesterday that “Moscow could simulate or cause an accident to justify an already planned military action”. German Chancellor Scholz warned that, “in the event of an invasion”, the West is ready to intervene with “sanctions”. Meanwhile, Poland is preparing for a possible wave of refugees (here the photos of the civilian exercises in Mariupol).

11.50 am – Moscow: “The de-escalation comes from the West”

“There is no de-escalation that Russia should do on Ukraine, this is up to the West, encouraging Kiev to fully implement the package of the Minsk agreements”. This was stated by Oleg Postnikov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In addition to the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the Minsk agreements, signed in 2014, also provided for greater freedom for the pro-Russian independence republics.



11.30 – Russian media: a resolution on the breakaway republics of Ukraine in the Moscow Parliament

United Russia, the party of President Vladimir Putin, and the Communist Party will present two resolutions at the Duma plenary tomorrow urging the Kremlin to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, the two regions of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian secessionists. This was reported by a well-informed source to the Interfax agency

10.30 – March back from Kiev on the words of the ambassador

A couple of hours after the interview with the BBC in which the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom had “escaped” what would be Ukraine’s most significant credit facility to date with its Russian neighbor, namely the possibility of “Freezing”, at least, NATO membership in order to avoid a war, comes a step backwards for the foreign ministry of Kiev.

The words of the Ukrainian ambassador to London, a note read, “taken out of context”. The prospect of Kiev joining the Atlantic Alliance is “embedded in the Constitution”. For Ukraine it is “crucial” to have a “guarantee of security” and “the best guarantee would be immediate NATO membership,” the ministry said.

10 am – From tomorrow Di Maio on a mission to Russia and Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will leave tomorrow 15 February for a mission to Kiev and Moscow.



9 am – Ambassador of Ukraine: «It is possible to freeze entry into NATO». Then back off



Ukraine could give up joining NATO if that can help avert a war with Russia. Comes with a morning BBC interview with Kiev’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, what is the most significant opening to the Kremlin’s demands since the start of the crisis. “We could freeze entry into NATO, especially if we are threatened like this, blackmailed in this way and pushed in this direction”, explained Prystaiko, who stressed Ukraine’s readiness to be “flexible” despite the goal of joining the Alliance Atlantica is included in the Constitution. The ambassador immediately backtracked and ensured that his country’s Atlantic ambitions remain intact. But the stone had now been thrown.

It may not be a coincidence that the unprecedented opening of Kiev, whose concreteness remains to be evaluated, arrives on the day of the visit of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to the Ukrainian capital: according to some German media this was precisely Scholz’s proposal for the president Ukrainian, although Berlin sources were quick to deny it. However, it is not possible to completely exclude them. Moreover, at the moment, Ukraine does not comply with the requirements for joining the alliance which, in addition to the unanimous approval of the other members, has as its preconditions a “functioning democracy” and the absence of “unresolved external territorial disputes” .

8.30 – Scholz arrived in Kiev. “He will propose a moratorium”



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Kiev today, and in Moscow tomorrow, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow. On the eve of his departure, Scholz said that any attack by Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can implement at any time”. Scholz then described his mission to Kiev as “an attempt to guarantee peace for Europe”. During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz is expected to discuss how Germany can help the Ukrainian economy. According to some German media, however, Scholz would also have discussed with his staff members the possibility of proposing a compromise with Moscow that includes a “10-year” moratorium on Ukraine’s membership of NATO. Die Welt reports it, stating that the discussion was carried out as a “thought experiment”. A German source then made it clear to Reuters that such a moratorium “is not on the table” for Berlin. But the eyes of the international press are focused on Germany, where the chancellor’s party, the SPD, has at least one internal current strongly linked to Russia, and whose role in the Ukrainian crisis has often been described as ambiguous. Scholz is aware of this and this morning tweeted:

“We expect urgent signs of de-escalation from Moscow. Further military aggression would have very serious consequences for Russia. On this I absolutely agree with our allies ».

Von Moskau erwarten wir dringend Zeichen der Deeskalation. Eine weitere militärische Aggression hätte sehr schwerwiegende Konsequenzen für Russland. Darin bin ich mir mit unseren Verbündeten absolut einig. Wir erleben eine sehr, sehr ernste Bedrohung des Friedens in Europe. (2/2) – Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 14, 2022

8 am – Peskov: “Relations with Washington at a minimum”

Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a “very low level”. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. There are some channels of dialogue, he said in statements to the Russian media reported by the BBC, but when it comes to “bilateral relations, one can only speak negatively”. “We are – he added – at a very, very low point”. Of course, the presidents of the two countries “are talking, there is dialogue on other fronts”, Peskov said, stating that this is a positive aspect “because only a couple of years ago there was no dialogue, there was no such contacts “.



7 am – THE POINT OF THE DAY



The re-elected president of Germany, Steinmeier, yesterday appealed to Putin: «Untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck» and «do not underestimate the strength of democracy». Kiev to airlines: do not fly to the Black Sea. US Undersecretary of State Blinken reiterated that Russia could create a “false pretext” to invade. During the conversation between Biden and Zelensky, the Ukrainian premier asked the American president for a visit to Kiev and discussed possible aggression and sanctions. But, he clarified, we continue on the path “of diplomacy”.

