Di Maio in Kiev: ‘Diplomacy is the only way to peace’ – World

“The only way forward is the one that leads to peace and stability. I am convinced that for the current crisis there is only a diplomatic solution that puts an end to the tensions and avoids any aggression”. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said this in Kiev. “Italy – he added – in coordination with its partners, concentrates every effort on this solution. In these hours diplomacy must not stop, it is the only real peaceful weapon to avoid a conflict”.

“I also took note of the recent assessments by the Ukrainian side on the lack of signals relating to an imminent invasion or a large-scale military offensive, and of the persistence, at the same time, of strong concerns about possible destabilization actions, including through hybrid. I reiterated to Minister Kuleba that our Embassy in Kiev remains fully operational. “. This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, at the end of the meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev.

“After the talks today in Kiev with the Ukrainian government I can say that there is a space for a diplomatic solution, obviously a solution to be such must be shared in a broader framework of European security. For this reason I will talk about it on Thursday in Moscow with our Russian colleague Lavrov and in the coming days we will continue to consult with our European and Atlantic partners “, the Italian foreign minister specified.