Di Maio in Kiev, the video is viral: “Did you become a travel blogger?”

The Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio these days he is on a mission between Ukraine and Russia to bring the Italian contribution to the ongoing diplomatic operation to avert a war. The head of the Farnesina first made a stop in Kiev and then, as announced by the Foreign Ministry, tomorrow 17 February he will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. Sergey Lavrov.

Luigi Di Maio is committed on the field like most of his European counterparts to favor one diplomatic solution to the crisis on the eastern European borders but, unlike them, the Italian foreign minister is the protagonist of a glossy social clip, far from the idea that one could have of what is a mission to avert a war.

And this obviously did not go unnoticed in the eyes of Italians, given that the video was published on the international social profile of the Italian Foreign Ministry. The perception of a pleasure trip rather than an international mission, which transpires from the video lasting 1.38, ends up in the crosshairs of social media users. The clip appears to be packaged by a professional videomaker and is accompanied by one soundtrack that nothing to do with the focus of the very delicate international mission.

Social users are known to be unforgiving and the video quickly went viral due to the ironic messages left to comment on the video, which in a few hours brought hundreds of social shares, far more than the average for the international profile of the Foreign Ministry. There are many comments from those who consider the video inappropriate, given the particular historical moment: “ Silly scripted. While Europe is on the verge of a war within its borders, a film is shot here, complete with triumphant music, for the visit of the Foreign Minister which ends with a ‘good all’. I feel embarrassed for you “.

There are also hilarious comments, from those who try to make irony on Luigi Di Maio’s video, comparing it to a vlogger of travel: “ Nice to all guys and welcome to this new vlog. Today I travel to Ukraine “. The irony on the dichotomy between the important role played by the minister and the image of him that emerges from this film is evident:” Like the vlog of any youtuber who lands in Tropea in August, taking pictures with local traders and artisans “.