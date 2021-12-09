Di Maio in Uzbekistan for the Italy-Central Asia conference – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 DEC – Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, together with Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano, went to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to chair the II Italy – Central Asia Conference in the 1 + 5 format (Italy + Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan). The Conference, organized together with the Tashkent Authorities, after the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, made it possible to give continuity to the diplomatic action aimed at strengthening Italy’s presence in the region and in each of the 5 countries, adopting a respectful regional approach the specificities of each of them. This was reported by the Farnesina in a note.



The conference was attended by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Hakala. The Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, unable to reach Tashkent, sent a video message.



The conference focused on the analysis of new opportunities and current challenges, with particular reference to Afghanistan, the development of economic and trade cooperation between Italy and Central Asia and the strengthening of international cooperation in the field of fighting the pandemic. (HANDLE).

