Di Maio: ‘Italy committed to rights in the Mediterranean’ – News

“Over the course of 2021, Italy, as the presidency of the G20 and partner of the United Kingdom for COP26, has constantly promoted international engagement on the challenges facing the Mena region. The objective that has guided us in this action , which we will continue to pursue, is the construction of a future centered on people and their rights. Even in the great enlarged Mediterranean “. He said it the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in his closing speech of the 7th edition of the Med Dialogues, promoted by the Farnesina and Ispi.

Today in Rome took place the last day of the MED-Dialogues Conference, now in its seventh edition, promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI.

The day of December 3, with the participation of Draghi.

Today’s working session was opened by a panel dedicated to cooperation between the European Union and the Sahel. Then the intervention of the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, and some meetings dedicated to resilience in the Mediterranean area after the pandemic, Libya, with the participation of the ISPI president, Giampiero Massolo, the decarbonisation of the electricity sector in the enlarged Mediterranean, with the intervention of Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni. In the afternoon, the speech by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

THE CONFERENCE

The problem of rising energy prices “cannot be solved in two weeks, there are no easy solutions”: said the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaking at the Med Dialogues in Rome. “There is low supply and there is the reopening of the economy which creates enormous demand. Gas from Norway and Algeria has almost reached its maximum capacity, while that from Russia is -25% compared to October- November of last year “, Gentiloni recalled, underlining that” this is the big problem “. “How to mitigate this situation? How long will it last? Governments, the Commission asked, must help vulnerable families, continue to invest in renewables, but we must not make the wrong decisions and slow down the energy transition. The peak will go down, it is common opinion in Europe, but there are no easy solutions “.

Gentiloni also spoke on vaccines. “We have worked a lot on vaccines, let’s not forget that Europe as a whole is the main exporter in the world: 1.4 billion doses supplied compared to 1.1 billion in the European Union”.

“The EU – he continued – has donated 112 million doses through the Covax program and 22 million of these serums went to Africa. I think our commitment to vaccines is the concrete demonstration of how important the Mediterranean is for the EU. “. As for the vaccination campaign in Europe, “we strongly encourage it and all the tools that reinforce vaccination,” Gentiloni said.

“There is a need to decarbonise our energy sector, and everything can be done, with the right technologies”: said Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi. “We have to start with rich countries, with technologies and investments, but also in Africa, which has great resources of solar and wind power, but also oil and gas, but produces only 3% of emissions. We need to change energy; in Africa we are in 15 countries and we are proceeding in this direction, working with governments “, he added.