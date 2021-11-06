Sports

Di Marzio: “Arsenal on Vlahovic. Agreement with ACF, not with the entourage “

The well-known market expert reveals the interest of the Gunners for Vlahovic: a negotiation in which he would have already reached an agreement with Fiorentina

Fiorentina met theArsenal to talk about Dusan Vlahovic. This is what Gianluca Di Marzio reveals on his website, regarding the presence of Barone and Pradè in London in recent days. THE Gunners – continues the journalist from Sky Sports – would like to take it as early as January, making an important sacrifice from an economic point of view. The request for the viola starts from an auction base of 80 million, the London club would be willing to reach that figure with the inclusion of some bonuses.

There seems to be an initial understanding between the clubs, but the one with the player and his agents with whom there is distance is missing. A sign of the willingness to wait to consider more important offers, perhaps even in June. A situation that – says Di Marzio – would put the company in difficulty Fiorentina, which would like to close as early as January to plan for the future and find a replacement. The main idea is always that of Domenico Berardi, with Sassuolo that in any case will not make discounts on the price tag.

