Di Marzio: “Conte said yes to Tottenham this time. Maybe because United … “

A strange intersection of fate. Gianluca Di Marzio thus speaks of the new adventure of With you to the Tottenham: “Just as Manchester United arrives in Italy to face Atalanta in CL, the former Inter coach flies to London. At United they were waiting for him until a week ago. Before the game that the Red Devils won right on the Spurs pitch. That match effectively saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bench and instead led to the exoneration of Nuno Espirito Santo “, explained the Skysport reporter.

Yesterday there had already been fruitful contacts with Conte. Last summer he had met Paratici and Levy but did not seem particularly convinced about the club’s immediate competitiveness, compared to the four big players in the Premier League who have more strength in the standings. Perhaps also for fear that they would sell Kane, Conte did not accept the proposal of the London club. “This time instead – perhaps because United will go ahead with Solskjaer, partly because there are no other important benches in Europe and for him staying at home is hard, this time he is convinced. Paratici was good at convincing him. He called him in memory of the three years spent with Juve. A winning and effective pressing. At 1pm Italian time (2pm in England) he arrived in London. He is meeting with club ownership to sort out the final details and sign his contract until 2023“, concluded the reporter.