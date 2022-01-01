Di Marzio – First Juventus poll for Icardi

AS – MONDAY THE FUTURE OF DEMBELÈ WILL BE DECIDED, BARCELONA REMAINS PESSIMIST The future of Ousmane Dembelè is still to be decided. The French winger, in fact, seemed destined for renewal with Barcelona but the too high salary demands froze the deal. In the next 72 hours, however, the future of … The future of Ousmane Dembelè is still to be decided. The French winger, in fact, seemed destined for renewal with Barcelona but the too high salary demands froze the deal. In the next 72 hours, however, the future of … JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … OFFICIAL – SPRING, FIXED DATE AND TIME OF THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP WITH ROME The date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are … The date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are … LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. GROUP CHURCH. CHIELLINI IS BACK TO THE JTC 17:48 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “First training of the new year for Juventus, on the third day of work after the Christmas break. … 17:48 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “First training of the new year for Juventus, on the third day of work after the Christmas break. …