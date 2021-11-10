Di Marzio: “Inter stop in January? Not necessarily, that’s why. Future with Suning … “

Between the market – towards January – and corporate events. Gianluca Of Marzio , market expert of Sky Sports, sheds light on the moment of home Inter . On the subject of contract renewals, the journalist explained: “It seems to me Zhang and Marotta were clear, there is continuity in place. Regardless of that, key player renewals had to be done, regardless of everything. Blocking Lautaro and renewing Barella’s contract for a speech of gratitude were a priority as situations, now the most imminent is the renewal of Brozovic “.

Di Marzio then focused on the corporate future of Inter after the recent ones rumors on the PIF fund: “You should have specific skills to talk about Inter’s corporate future, a loan has been made to the owners, you need to understand if they will be returned. There is the possibility for managers to carry out certain situations for renewals and not only, to block players on expiry“.

Before concluding the analysis on the Nerazzurri moment by updating on the hottest market situations in view of January: “For months we have been talking about Onana, Ajax goalkeeper, I know that Inter blocked him. He will wait the right months to be able to formalize the agreement, but if you block a player for the future it is because you have the possibility to intervene. The hope of the fans is that there will no longer be sacrifices in the Lukaku or Hakimi style, it seems to me that the renewals of Lautaro and Barella go in this direction. The opportunity to take Onana is to be seized. The idea is to confirm the current squad in January, but needs may arise, problems or opportunities may arise, I would not feel like saying today that Inter will do nothing, certainly they will be attentive to any opportunities. Sanchez has recently played and scored, if he remains there is no need to catch a fourth striker“.