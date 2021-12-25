Di Marzio: “Milan will buy a defender: the names on the list”

Gianluca Di Marzio, transfer market expert, spoke about the transfer market that the Serie A teams will play in the next winter session:

The tree well decorated, the lights, the panettone, a drop of champagne and … a lot of transfer market. Because in the letter to Santa Claus from presidents, sporting directors and coaches of Serie A there are very specific requests to try to fulfill, despite the pitfalls and difficulties that, as always, presents the winter session that is now upon us. But how will the greats of our football move? What are the priorities and what strategies will they adopt during the winter transfer market? Let’s find out together …

Milan

After Kjaer’s injury, the priority is to replace the Danish defender. A power plant will therefore arrive at Milanello, with Maldini and Massara waiting to understand if the company will make an important budget available for this operation as early as January. If so, then the Rossoneri will try to anticipate a purchase for next summer: among the names they like are those of Sven Botman of Lille, a difficult operation, and Bremer of Turin. Otherwise, instead, Milan will work on loan solutions, looking for the opportunity among the redundancies of the big names and with this in mind, pay attention to the name of Malang Sarr of Chelsea. In attack, however, there should be no incoming movements as the injured Rebic and Leao will return in January.