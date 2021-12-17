Di Natale robbed: gun aimed and moments of terror (not happened in Naples)

Antonio Di Natale, current coach of Carrarese, has experienced moments of terror. The former Udinese striker was in fact robbed near his villa in Empoli, with the criminals who also pointed a gun at him, ordering him to give them a watch. Everything happened on Thursday evening, according to what is learned from the first police reconstruction. Di Natale was immediately blocked out of his residence in Tuscany by a small group of at least five people.

The criminals were waiting for him and had therefore planned what was a real ambush, even if at the moment it has not been clarified whether they were inside or outside the villa.

One of the robbers even pointed a gun at Di Natale to push him to hand over the watch he had on his wrist with an estimated value of about 30 thousand euros. Apparently some family members of the former Empoli striker, Udinese and the Italian national team were also present.

Fortunately, no people were injured in the circumstance, with police investigations that are in full swing to try to clarify the matter in all aspects.