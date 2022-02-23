D+I reinforces its coverage in technology, opinion, California and business development with six signings

Disruptors and Innovators -the leading Spanish-speaking media in innovation and digital transformation published together with EL ESPAÑOL and Invertia- reinforces its team with six new additions that will complement its current editorial, commercial and territorial coverage.

Thus, the editorial team adds to its payroll Sandra Viñas, journalist specialized in technology that comes from media such as Business Insider or EFE Companies. His in-depth knowledge of the sector will reinforce the information we offer our readers on topics such as digital politics, the current situation of large technology multinationals or the latest frontiers of innovation. He joins the large group of editors -Noelia Hernández, Javier Arnau or Beatriz Aznar- and collaborators -Esther Paniagua, Esther Molina, Julio Miravalls, Mar Carpena or Marta Sardá-, under the coordination of Alberto Iglesias Fraga as deputy director.

He also joins the team Pablo Ortega, in this case as Correspondent on the West Coast of the USA, California. This is the second mainstay of D+I in American territory, together with the delegate in the US, Rosa Jiménez Cano, correspondent on the East Coast, and an essential part of the international expansion of this medium. Ortega has extensive experience in national and international media such as Gizmodo, El Confidencial, NBC or Condé Nast Traveler. Now, in D+I will offer his particular vision of innovation developed in Los Angeles and Silicon Valleyas well as the thriving Latin American ecosystem.

Arantxa Herranz also joins D+I – EL ESPAÑOL as a special collaborator, offering a detailed analysis of the ICT industry. Winner of numerous awards (including the 2nd COIIM Engineer Luca de Tena Journalism Award, the 4th ESET Award for Journalism and Dissemination in Computer Security or second prize at the 8th Accenture Journalism Awards), she worked for 14 years at IDG Communications -six of them as chief editor of PC World magazine- and is currently a freelancer for various media in the sector.

In the Opinion section, there are two new firms that join the list of experts and big names that illuminate readers with their columns every day of the week.

On the one hand, Xavier Borras, former director of EL MUNDO in the Valencian Community and current head of Institutional Relations and International Projection at the Institute of Molecular Sciences of the University of Valencia. And, on the other, Laura Canoexpert in training and new technologies, being a professor at different universities (such as Camilo José Cela) and initiatives of all kinds (Google Activate, EuSchool, Atresmedia, Community of Madrid…) on this interrelation between digital and education.

Finally, D+I also reinforces its marketing and business development team with the arrival of José de Santiago, who joins the Business Department directed by Lucía de la Cruz. De Santiago has a degree in Journalism, a Master’s degree in International Relations (Rey Juan Carlos University) and in Marketing and Commercial Management (ESIC), he has carried out his professional career in companies such as Artsenal or in FOX, where he was responsible for the development of its international channels for seven years.

Reinforcements for the leading media in innovation

D+I, half dean of the sector since its launch in 2009recently completed one year of life as the new vertical specializing in information on innovation, digitization and new frontiers of information technology. THE ESPAÑOL and Invertia, after passing through other major newspapers of national journalism.

During this time, Disruptors and Innovators has established itself as the undisputed reference of the sector in the general presswith a significant increase in its audience and, what is more important, maintaining its reputation and world-class informative prestige.

Equally, last year served for the coming-out of ‘Wake Up, Spain!’, the largest event held in our country to unite the political, business and technological world in the same discussion space. A successful call that will be repeated this 2022, with the maximum institutional and corporate presence, with the execution of European funds and the necessary transformation of our country as a backdrop.

In 2021, D+I also held its first day dedicated to regional innovation, the great forgotten in the public agenda and that is the backbone for the transition of the productive and social model of Spain on the foundations of technology and disruption. And, to culminate a successful first year, the delivery of the D+I Innovation Awards, awards of maximum prestige -independent, honest and transparent- that celebrated the best of the national and international ecosystem in these competitions.

For this 2022, Disruptors and Innovators is reinforcing its editorial team with new additions in Madrid, but above all in the United States and Latin America, a natural target for expansion.

More recently, D+I launched its new newsletter to consolidate itself as the informative mainstay of the sector. Every Friday, readers can access exclusive analysis, the best Opinion columns and a summary of the best portal content throughout the week.



Follow the topics that interest you