Di Stefano at 94 ‘, Sampdoria comeback!

Sampdoria-Spal Primavera: live news with official line-ups, result, report cards, match report and summary

There Sampdoria Primavera complete another comeback and snatch a precious point from the Spalrecovered in the end from the usual Of Stefano. The Sampdoria bomber, thanks to a brace, allows the team to Tufano to clear the double disadvantage and fix the score at 2-2. Here are the votes of the match!

Summary Sampdoria Spal Primavera 2-2

1 ‘First half start – Garrone’s match between Sampdoria and Spal Primavera begins!

9 ‘Goal from Borsoi – The winger wins a rebound with Villa and from a tight angle draws an unstoppable trajectory for Saio: guests ahead

13 ′ Cross of Sepe – The Sampdoria midfielder frees a long-range torpedo, Rigon puts his hand in it and saves himself with the help of wood

15 ‘Thrill for Spal – Very violent conclusion of Pozzato who goes out on the bottom, another opportunity for Sampdoria

26 ‘Paoletti tries – Right from a distance that is not insidious for Rigon, good at neutralizing the attempt of the Sampdoria opponent

33 ‘Shot of Pozzato – Conclusion from the deflected distance, no problem for Rigon

44 ‘Recovery – It will be played for another two minutes

45 ‘+ 2’ End of the first half – The teams return to the locker room: Spal ahead of Sampdoria 1-0 thanks to Borsoi’s goal

46 ‘Start of the second half – The resumption of the match begins!

48 ′ Punishment by Sepe – Right to turn that crosses the barrier and breaks on the outside of the net: illusion of goal for the audience present at 3 Bell towers of Bogliasco

54 ‘Goal by Wilke Braams – Noireau Dauriat launches Borsoi on the left, assist in the kiss for the biancoceleste striker who mocked Saio with a low shot: doubling of Spal

61 ′ Goal by Di Stefano – Somma’s cross from the right and a winning header by the Sampdoria striker, who reopens the games!

75 ‘Punishment by Migliardi – Poisonous trajectory towards the shoulder gate, Rigon keeps a good guard and makes the ball his own

85 ‘Shot by Sepe – The midfielder tries again from long distance, a detour saves Spal

89 ‘Recovery – Five minutes of extra time

90 ‘+ 4’ Goals by Di Stefano – Corner beaten by Sepe, rebound in favor of the Sampdoria bomber who signs a personal brace at the end and completes the comeback!

90 ‘+ 5’ End of the match – Sensational comeback of Sampdoria: al 3 Bell towers ends 2-2!

Man of the match: Di Stefano (Sampdoria) PAG AND LLE

Sampdoria Spal Primavera 2-2: result and match report

MARKERS: 9 ′ Borsoi, 54 ′ Wilke Braams, 61 ′ 90 ‘+ 4 ′ Di Stefano.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Saio I .; Villa (90 ‘+ 3’ Samotti), Paoletti, Migliardi; Somma, Pozzato (62 ‘Leonardi), Yepes (90’ + 3 ‘Bonavita), Sepe, Bianchi (46’ Malagrida); Montevago (84 ‘Catania), Di Stefano. Available: Tantalocchi, Bontempi, Saragò, Porcu, Zorzi, Musso. Trainer: Tufano.

SPAL (3-4-3): Rigon; Saio P., Breit, Csinger; Pabai, Mihai (88 ‘Simonetta), Sperti (75’ Martini), Borsoi; Orfei (88 ‘Bugaj), Wilke Braams (75’ Traore), Noireau Dauriat (60 ‘Forapani). Available: Magri, Nador, Fiori, Puletto, Boccia, Yabre. Trainer: Mandelli.

REFEREE: Djurdjevic of Trieste. Assistants: Nasti di Napoli and Ferraioli di Nocera Inferiore.

WARNINGS: Bianchi, Paoletti, Villa.