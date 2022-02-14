Di Stefano at 94 ‘, Sampdoria comeback!

Listen to the audio version of the article
Sampdoria-Spal Primavera: live news with official line-ups, result, report cards, match report and summary
There Sampdoria Primavera complete another comeback and snatch a precious point from the Spalrecovered in the end from the usual Of Stefano. The Sampdoria bomber, thanks to a brace, allows the team to Tufano to clear the double disadvantage and fix the score at 2-2. Here are the votes of the match!
Summary Sampdoria Spal Primavera 2-2
1 ‘First half start – Garrone’s match between Sampdoria and Spal Primavera begins!
9 ‘Goal from Borsoi – The winger wins a rebound with Villa and from a tight angle draws an unstoppable trajectory for Saio: guests ahead
13 ′ Cross of Sepe – The Sampdoria midfielder frees a long-range torpedo, Rigon puts his hand in it and saves himself with the help of wood
15 ‘Thrill for Spal – Very violent conclusion of Pozzato who goes out on the bottom, another opportunity for Sampdoria
26 ‘Paoletti tries – Right from a distance that is not insidious for Rigon, good at neutralizing the attempt of the Sampdoria opponent
33 ‘Shot of Pozzato – Conclusion from the deflected distance, no problem for Rigon
44 ‘Recovery – It will be played for another two minutes
45 ‘+ 2’ End of the first half – The teams return to the locker room: Spal ahead of Sampdoria 1-0 thanks to Borsoi’s goal
46 ‘Start of the second half – The resumption of the match begins!
48 ′ Punishment by Sepe – Right to turn that crosses the barrier and breaks on the outside of the net: illusion of goal for the audience present at 3 Bell towers of Bogliasco
54 ‘Goal by Wilke Braams – Noireau Dauriat launches Borsoi on the left, assist in the kiss for the biancoceleste striker who mocked Saio with a low shot: doubling of Spal
61 ′ Goal by Di Stefano – Somma’s cross from the right and a winning header by the Sampdoria striker, who reopens the games!
75 ‘Punishment by Migliardi – Poisonous trajectory towards the shoulder gate, Rigon keeps a good guard and makes the ball his own
85 ‘Shot by Sepe – The midfielder tries again from long distance, a detour saves Spal
89 ‘Recovery – Five minutes of extra time
90 ‘+ 4’ Goals by Di Stefano – Corner beaten by Sepe, rebound in favor of the Sampdoria bomber who signs a personal brace at the end and completes the comeback!
90 ‘+ 5’ End of the match – Sensational comeback of Sampdoria: al 3 Bell towers ends 2-2!
Man of the match: Di Stefano (Sampdoria)
Sampdoria Spal Primavera 2-2: result and match report
MARKERS: 9 ′ Borsoi, 54 ′ Wilke Braams, 61 ′ 90 ‘+ 4 ′ Di Stefano.
SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Saio I .; Villa (90 ‘+ 3’ Samotti), Paoletti, Migliardi; Somma, Pozzato (62 ‘Leonardi), Yepes (90’ + 3 ‘Bonavita), Sepe, Bianchi (46’ Malagrida); Montevago (84 ‘Catania), Di Stefano. Available: Tantalocchi, Bontempi, Saragò, Porcu, Zorzi, Musso. Trainer: Tufano.
SPAL (3-4-3): Rigon; Saio P., Breit, Csinger; Pabai, Mihai (88 ‘Simonetta), Sperti (75’ Martini), Borsoi; Orfei (88 ‘Bugaj), Wilke Braams (75’ Traore), Noireau Dauriat (60 ‘Forapani). Available: Magri, Nador, Fiori, Puletto, Boccia, Yabre. Trainer: Mandelli.
REFEREE: Djurdjevic of Trieste. Assistants: Nasti di Napoli and Ferraioli di Nocera Inferiore.
WARNINGS: Bianchi, Paoletti, Villa.