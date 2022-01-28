Di Stefano + Montevago, 3 points in Tufano

Listen to the audio version of the article

Lecce Sampdoria Primavera 1-3: very important and very heavy victory for Felice Tufano’s team thanks to goals from Di Stefano and Montevago

There Sampdoria Primavera defeats the comeback and away Lecce, obtaining three fundamental points for the continuation of the championship. After Gonzalez’s initial home advantage, the formation of Felice Tufano the comeback first with the brace of Of Stefano and then with the seal of Montevago.

Summary Lecce Samp Primavera 1-3

Kick-off – The match is underway!

15 ′ Study phase between the two formations – Sampdoria and Lecce face each other openly, a lot of play in midfield

16 ‘Thrill Johannsson – First real scoring opportunity for Lecce, the diagonal just comes out

26 ‘Gonzalez mock Saio – The Lecce player does everything by himself and with a billiard shot he takes the inside pole and bags

30 ‘Di Stefano close to par – The number ten Sampdoria falls on the right but finds the answer from the Lecce goalkeeper

32 ‘Di Stefano finds the draw – Error by Samooja who does not hold back a cross from the left. On the following scrum Di Stefano is the fastest of all and makes 1-1

46 ‘End of the first half – The first half ends, result on 1-1

46 ‘Start of the second half – The resumption of the match begins

59 ′ Double by Di Stefano – The Samp comeback: another indecision of the Lecce rearguard, Pozzato puts in the middle and Di Stefano reaffirms on the net

73 ′ Lecce tries – The hosts increase the pace to seek a draw

90 ‘Recovery – Give yourself 4 minutes of recovery

92 ‘Trio of Sampdoria – The newly entered Montevago closes it, resisting the intervention of the opposing defender and hole Samooja.

94 ‘Triple whistle – The match ends with the result of 3-1 in favor of Tufano’s blucerchiati.

Player of the match: Di Stefano REPORT CARDS

Lecce Samp Primavera 1-3: result and match report

MARKERS: 26 ′ Gonzalez, 32 ′ Di Stefano, 59 ′ Di Stefano, 92 ′ Montevago.

LECCE: Samooja; Nizet, hasic, Vulturar, Johannsson, Carrozzo, Torok, Gonzalez, Daka, Scialanga, Lemmens. Trainer: Grieco.

SAMPDORIA: Saio; Villa, Migliardi, Sepe, Somma; Pozzato, Chilafi, Yepes Laut, Bonfanti; Di Stefano, Bianchi. Trainer: Tufano.

REFEREE: Anchor of Rome 1. Assistants: Bianchi from Pistoia and De Vito from Naples.

WARNINGS: Lemmens.