DIA is the first Oracle to integrate with Astar Network

Open-source data provider DIA today announced the integration of its decentralized oracle infrastructure with the Astar network, running on Polkadot Relaychain. This deployment of oracles will facilitate DeFi applications on Astar to easily connect to data from the outside world through DIA’s trusted oracles.

Astar Network, formerly known as Plasm, is a dApp hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum, WebAssembly, and layer 2 solutions such as ZK Rollups. Astar Network won the third Polkadot parachain auction on December 2, 2021, and embarked on the Polkadot Relay Chain on December 18, 2021.

Since the Polkadot Relay chain does not support smart contracts, Astar is working to provide a solution for all developers via parachain where EVM and WebAssembly smart contracts can coexist and communicate with each other.

Thanks to Astar’s compatibility with Ethereum and WebAssembly, DeFi applications can be seamlessly deployed on Astar’s parachain, where DIA will be able to feed them with accurate and transparent market data. DIA’s pricing power oracles will power a variety of use cases, such as lending and lending protocols, stablecoins, piling rewards, and many more.

To build the data feeds, DIA simultaneously aggregates price data at a very commercial level directly from centralized and decentralized exchanges. This decentralized approach to data procurement allows DIA to provide accurate pricing feeds on-chain and reduce exposure to data manipulation.