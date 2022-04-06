Diabetes: also in Italy a new drug against type 2 – Diabetes

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 06 – Oral semaglutide, a drug useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, has also arrived in Italy, reimbursed by the National Health Service (NHS). It combines the effectiveness of the receptor agonist of Glp-1 by mouth, to be taken once a day.



“Despite the availability of a wide spectrum of therapeutic options and the demonstration of the importance of adequate metabolic control to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes complications, a percentage of patients do not reach the desired therapeutic targets”, says Graziano. Di Cianni, director of the diabetes and metabolic diseases complex operating unit of the North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority. For Agostino Consoli, full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Chieti and director of the Territorial Unit of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Pescara Local Health Authority, “hyperglycemia, together with excess weight, arterial hypertension, alterations in lipid metabolism, smoking represents a risk factor for cardiovascular disease that is modifiable “.



“The simultaneous treatment of multiple risk factors certainly contributes to slowing down or preventing cardiovascular diseases on an atherosclerotic basis, such as heart attacks and strokes, which are among the main causes of disability and mortality in Italy – adds Consoli – At the moment, however, as many as 80 per percent of people with type 2 diabetes do not reach target levels of glycated hemoglobin, blood pressure and low-density lipoproteins. ” (HANDLE).

