Diabetes and hypertension, expert warns about fast food consumption

How many times a month do you eat fast food? If it is more than three times, you should know that the specialist of the Higher School of Medicine (ESM) of the National Polytechnic Institute, Elizabeth Karina Pina Moranwarned about the importance of reducing the consumption of fast food for the proper function of nerves, muscles, kidneys and heart rateas they are foods high in sodium, saturated fats, carbohydrates, and sugars.

“If only fast food is chosen, the body will begin to undergo metabolic changes manifested in overweight and obesity. Also, over time the adipose tissue is altered and inflamed causing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and fatty liver, which makes it difficult to perform their functions properly”, explained the specialist.

Eating fast food is a fast alternative for a life city, where is it difficult to follow good meal planning to maintain a healthy diet. In his presentation “Healthy nutrition from the medical point of view”, given at the Center for Economic, Administrative and Social Research (Ciecas), he recognized that this factor and the fact of being accessible, convenient and practical food is the reason for being the choice of a large number of Mexicans.

How does fast food lead to diabetes and hypertension?

One of the fundamental compounds in fast food are free radicals, which are chemically unstable molecules with the ability to affect the nucleus of cells where genetic information (DNA) is found, causing mutations or gene inhibition. This generates a chain reaction from which derives a systemic phenomenon of silent inflammation in muscle tissue, affecting various organs of the body, warned Karla.

Likewise, the consumption of fast food is a diet low in fiber, which can cause intestinal dysbiosis; that is, an imbalance in the microorganisms of that region of the body (better known as the microbiota), preventing the correct metabolism of food. Consequently, the concentrations of acetate and fatty acid that stimulate the growth of adipose tissue will increase, as well as the increase of low-density cholesterol in the blood.

Although there are no “miracle foods”, our country has a wide variety of foods enriched in minerals, vitamins, proteins, etc. Hence the importance of having a balanced, complete, sufficient and varied diet that covers the requirements of the human body, including all the food groups of the Plate of Good Eating.