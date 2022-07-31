Health

Diabetes and hypertension, expert warns about fast food consumption

How many times a month do you eat fast food? If it is more than three times, you should know that the specialist of the Higher School of Medicine (ESM) of the National Polytechnic Institute, Elizabeth Karina Pina Moranwarned about the importance of reducing the consumption of fast food for the proper function of nerves, muscles, kidneys and heart rateas they are foods high in sodium, saturated fats, carbohydrates, and sugars.

If only fast food is chosen, the body will begin to undergo metabolic changes manifested in overweight and obesity. Also, over time the adipose tissue is altered and inflamed causing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and fatty liver, which makes it difficult to perform their functions properly”, explained the specialist.

