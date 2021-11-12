Diabetes and sick gums, the link that few people know yet – Teeth and gum health

People with diabetes have a 2 or 3 times greater risk of developing periodontitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the gums, compared to a non-diabetic person. On the other hand, subjects affected by periodontitis, about 8 million in Italy, are 20% more likely to develop diabetes than subjects with healthy gums. To highlight a well-known link in the scientific literature, but much less in the population and among doctors themselves, is the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIdP), in view of the World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated on November 14.

The excess blood sugar and poor metabolic control induced by diabetes, explains the President-elect of SIdP Nicola Marco Sforza, “are associated with a greater risk of developing periodontitis and a worse response to periodontal therapy”. In the opposite direction, periodontitis increases the risk of diabetes, but also of forms of pre-diabetes such as the metabolic syndrome, constituting a frequent complication in subjects with diabetes, due to the introduction into the blood of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which induce insulin. resistance and the consequent increase in blood sugar “.

In essence, those with diabetes, or about 4 million in Italy, risk the loss of teeth and inflamed gums can be an indication of diabetes in subjects who have not yet been diagnosed. But more information and professional training is needed to help patients learn about the problem and direct them to the right treatments. The issue of the so-called diabetic periodontal disease is addressed in a protocol signed by SIdP, the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid) and the Association of Diabetes Doctors (Amd) and, more recently, it was the focus of a Symposium that saw the three companies compared scientific. The round table was also attended by exponents of the Italian Society of General Practitioners (Simmg), of the Commission of the Dentists Register of FnomCeo, of Federfarma (which brings together pharmacy owners). “From the comparison a community of intentions emerged in creating greater awareness of the diabetes and gum link – continues Sforza – and this has allowed us to reach a consensus that aims at collaboration between different clinical and institutional realities.

The contribution that can come from family doctors and pharmacists, who can carry out an initial screening and advise the patient to deepen periodontal checks in case of diabetes is very important. “The direction on which to direct the efforts is therefore, concludes the expert, “promoting communication with citizens and improving the training of doctors and pharmacists through FAD courses, congress activities and periodic evaluation questionnaires”. (ANSA).