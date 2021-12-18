Health

Diabetes can be treated with physical exercise Pozzallo

Pozzallo – Two young people from Sicily have recently launched an ambitious project in both Italy and Spain. Their mission is to educate the diabetic population on the importance of proper exercise as part of treating the disease.
This is Lorenzo Pitino, a doctor in physical education at the University of Bologna, who has obtained several masters in athletic training, of which from a clinical point of view, and has specialized in physical exercise adapted to pathologies, especially in diabetes. ; and Paolo Cifali, Doctor in industrial chemistry and master in international business management.

Paolo and Lorenzo left Pozzallo immediately after graduating. Today they both live in Spain and tell how professional growth is easier abroad than in Italy.


The aim of their project is to reduce the complications of diabetes thanks to the physical exercises that Lorenzo as an athletic trainer can offer, combined with proper nutrition and pharmacological treatment (under the prescription of his doctor) and, finally, to help affected people. from this pathology to steadily stabilize blood sugar, bringing patients back to a life as normal as possible, trying to fight the disease and live with it in the best possible way.

Diabetes is nicknamed the silent killer, if not treated with the right treatment it can be fatal. For this reason, the Doctors, Cifali and Pitino have devised a targeted and personalized program for all those who decide to undertake a path that can last 3, 6 or 12 months, creating an individual method through tests that are used to understand the level of departure of the subject.

