Diabetes, color and appearance of the tongue are one of the symptoms to check

There are various symptoms to keep under control to avoid the onset of diabetes: the color of the tongue can tell us a lot about our health

There language we don’t need it just to talk or eat. We often underestimate this important organ of our body, remembering it only maybe when brushing our teeth. One of the aspects to be taken into consideration for the diagnosis of some pathologies such as diabetes it can be precisely the color of the tongue and how it looks.

Without having any pretense of replacing a specialist doctor, there are some factors to consider and not to underestimate. Any doctor, even for a routine visit, looks at our tongue and observes it well can tell us a lot about our state of health. If we are in perfect health it is usually possible to raise the tongue up to palate without problems and also extend and lengthen it.

The color it must be lighter in the center and rosier at the sides and, most importantly, it must be moist. Under the muscles is the mucosa which has the villi and taste buds inside it. The latter, as it is known, are either receptors that make us perceive flavors and tastes from sweet to bitter through salty.

The color of the tongue changes with the presence of diseases such as diabetes

Doctors immediately establish the onset of a disease called scarlet fever which mainly affects children also looking at the tongue which is strawberry-colored, therefore redder than usual. In people suffering from anemia it could appear pale while if it even presents a white color we are in the presence of gastritis or in the worst cases gastric ulcer.

In the event that there are disorders related to the liver, gallbladder or spleen, the tongue may appear yellow to green in color. Regarding these pathologies, attention must also be paid to mood variations.

Aphthae can also appear and at the same time the tongue can be rough. This is the alarm bell for inflammation or if we are not getting the right amount of vitamins into our diet.

There dry tongue it means that it is poorly hydrated and this problem could have as a cause pathologies related to the kidneys or it is a symptom that should not be underestimated for the onset of diabetes. So the appearance and color of this organ if monitored correctly can help us discover the presence of diseases or vitamin deficiencies in our body.

Consequently, if you notice color variations, it is always good to consult your general practitioner, who will certainly be able to direct you to a treatment or further information on the case.