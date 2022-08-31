Forty-two adolescents aged 14 to 17 years diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before the age of 8 years were recruited.

A tight blood sugar control in adolescents with type 1 diabetes may help reduce the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children, according to a study by Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville and Stanford University School of Medicine.

The results, published in the scientific journal ‘Nature Communications‘, indicate that better glucose control can improve the structure and fbrain anointing of youth with type 1 diabetesbringing them closer to their peers without diabetes.

“These results offer hope that the damage to the developing brain caused by Diabetes type 1 could be reversible with rigorous glucose control. The use of a closed-loop automated hybrid system – an insulin delivery system linked to a continuous glucose monitor – was associated with better blood glucose concentrations, which in our study translated into measurable differences in brain structure and cognition,” explains the paper’s lead author and co-principal investigator, pediatric endocrinologist Nelly Mauras.

The adolescents were randomly assigned to one of two groups: one using a hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system and one receiving the standard diabetes care. The researchers performed cognitive assessments and multimodal brain imaging with all participants before and after the six-month study period.

A hybrid insulin delivery system

A hybrid system closed-loop insulin delivery, used properly and continuously, can increase the time your blood sugar is in a healthy range. In particular, it helps stabilize blood sugar during sleep, when early signs of hypoglycemia are most difficult to detect and treat.

The system uses a closed glucose monitor (CGM) to measure blood glucose every five minutes through a sensor located under the skin. The CGM wirelessly connects to an insulin pump that adjusts the amount of insulin based on the last CGM reading.

The participants who used the loop glucose monitoring system closed showed significantly greater improvement than the standard care group in key brain metrics indicative of normal adolescent brain development; in other words, their results were more similar to those of adolescents without diabetes. The closed-loop group also showed higher cognitive scores (IQs) and functional brain activity, more consistent with normal adolescent brain development.

“We have long known that better control of blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes can prevent or reduce damage to various biological systems (for example, the kidney, eyes, nerves, and blood vessels). Our new research joins other studies in highlighting that better control of blood glucose levels in children with type 1 diabetes can potentially reduce brain damage in the process of maturation and lead to measurable improvements in brain development and function as well,” said the study’s lead author, Allan Reiss.

The type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, in which the body’s immune system mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Its causes are not fully understood, and there is currently no cure.