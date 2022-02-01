Diabetes foods to avoid, some should be skipped altogether. The health of those suffering from this increasingly widespread disease is at stake.

Diabetes foods to avoid, a phrase that puts fear and sadness in those who unfortunately suffer from this pathology. And consequently they are denied the possibility of being able to taste some very good foods but which, it is claimed, are not good for health.

For those with diabetes, foods to avoid and habits to change lead to having to say no to the following foods. Let’s see which ones.

Sugar: both in coffee and in milk, unfortunately it is very bad for those with diabetes. Among the foods to avoid this is the one to which, most of all, we need to learn to say no. But this is not the only case.

Diabetes foods to avoid, recommended foods

Croissants and the like: The butter, sugar and fat content is not good for you at all. By itself, a croissant is capable of exceeding the recommended content of saturated fat to be taken every day, that is 7% of the total calories absorbed. C.herbs, low-fat yogurt and fresh fruit are the best alternatives.

Frying: both fish and other things, it’s not good for you. Here we attest to an extremely high caloric value and capable of putting a normal and perfectly healthy organism under stress during digestion. Imagine someone with diabetes.

Fruit juices: no to industrial juices, which contain lots of refined sugars, preservatives and other additives, and little or nothing of real fruit. The ideal is to eat a good fresh fruit of the season or to squeeze it and make a delicious homemade juice from us.

What we should never eat

Packaged biscuits, snacks and the like: they are a massive source of butter, the usual sugars and saturated fats and other substances typical of industrial dynamics, which in terms of nutritional intake provide nothing and which bring nothing but calories in quantity. Homemade desserts, perhaps with wholemeal flour and dried fruit, are much preferred.

And among the foods to avoid for those with diabetes, chicken and french fries, sweets from pastries and packaged snacks, stuffed foods such as a sandwich, as well as alcohol should be eliminated entirely.