Diabetes: If you always wake up at this time of night, you should check your blood sugar

Diabetic patients have a common feature: they tend to wake up at the same time every night. Let’s find out why

Most diabetic patients wake up almost every night at the same time, around 3 a.m., but not from some annoying noise that interrupts their sleep, but because of the sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

This phenomenon can happen for two reasons: theSomogyi effect or the phenomenon of dawn. (Read also: Type 2 diabetes: four peculiar signs in the mouth, possible symptoms of high blood sugar)

The phenomenon of dawn

As we know, our bodies use glucose for energy, and to wake up in the morning you need a little extra energy. Then, the body starts using the stored glucose to prepare for the next day. At the same time, the liver releases extra glucose into the blood due to the growth hormone, del cortisol and of catecholamines. This generally happens in the morning around 2:00 to 3:00 to prepare the body to get up and face the day.

For a person with diabetes, as these events occur, the drug doses taken one day earlier begin to wear off; the result? All these phenomena together lead to a increased blood sugar level right in the morning.

The Somogyi effect

The second cause of high blood sugar in the morning is due toSomogyi effectalso called rebound hyperglycemia. This happens when the blood sugar level drops too low in the middle of the night and the body releases hormones, which force the liver to release stored glucose in order to stabilize the amount in the body. But in the case of the diabetesthe liver releases extra glucose which causes high blood sugar in the morning.

What is the difference

The main difference between the two is that the Somogyi effect leads tohypoglycemia, followed by hyperglycemia. One of the easiest ways to find out if the spike in blood sugar is due to the Somogyi effect is to check your sugar levels before bed and right after waking up. If this is low during the night it is due to the Somogyi effect; while, if it is normal or high, it may be due to the phenomenon of dawn.

Another point to keep in mind is that the Somogyi effect can occur at any time of the day when there is a high blood sugar level in your body.

How to check your sugar level in the morning

Once you are sure what is causing your blood sugar spike, you need to take steps to check your health. We always advise you to contact your primary care physician and evaluate the situation together; there are two ways of intervening depending on whether it is the dawn phenomenon or the Somogyi effect. (Read also: Diabetes: The shorter people most at risk of developing it. A study reveals why)

For the phenomenon of dawn it is necessary:

For the Somogyi effect, however, it is necessary to:

decrease the dose of diabetes medications at night

add a carbohydrate-laden snack before bed

change the training program

