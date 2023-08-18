Health

Diabetes Market in the World

how big is the market diabetes In this world? According to International Diabetes FederationIn 2021, 537 million people worldwide were suffering from this disease.

company biolingus He noted that there would be a 46% increase to reach 783 million people worldwide by 2045, with a significant increase in developing countries.

For example, an increase of 134% is projected Africaincreased by 87% Middle East And north of africa and 68% advance amount Southeast Asian,

Type 2 diabetes is responsible for the vast majority of global diabetes, more than 90 percent.

According to CDC data, by 2022 the US population with diabetes is estimated to be 37.3 million, which is 11.3% of the total population.

About a quarter of these people have not been diagnosed.

Accordingly, GlobalData plc estimated that global antidiabetic drug sales in nine major markets were $48.1 billion in 2019 and projected that the global antidiabetic drug market would continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate to $91.9 billion by 2029. (CAGR) 6.7%, due to higher drug prices. The US market represents 58% of the global market.

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a serious long-term condition when the human body is unable to produce enough insulin or the human body is unable to effectively consume insulin, resulting in elevated blood glucose levels. Also known as hyperglycemia.

Insulin is a peptide hormone produced and secreted by the pancreas to control the management of glucose in the body.

While insulin facilitates the entry of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the human body, where it is converted into energy or stored, hyperglycemia causes glucose to bind unnaturally to certain proteins in the blood, which Interferes with the protein’s ability to function. Normal function of maintaining the integrity of small blood vessels.

With hyperglycemia, the small blood vessels eventually break and leak. Hyperglycemia can cause long-term damage to many organs in the human body, including heart disease, nerve damage, decreased kidney function, blindness, loss of sensation, and impaired peripheral circulation, which can lead to lower limb amputations.

