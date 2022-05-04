Diabetes, the 4 factors to check to gain 10 years of life – Diabetes

Patients with diabetes can gain up to 10 years of extra life by improving the values ​​of 4 parameters: blood sugar, body fat, blood pressure and cholesterol.

In particular, the progressive reduction of the body mass index, alone, is associated with an increase of almost 4 years in life expectancy. This is indicated by a study published in the JAMA Network Open, conducted by researchers from the University of Florida, Gainesville.

The study, led by Hamed Kianmehr, enrolled 421 people with diabetes 2 with a mean age of 65.6 years. People who at the start of the study had the highest levels of glycemic hemoglobin (glycemic compensation index) and who were able to return to normal (5.9%) got 3.8 years longer. The impact of weight reduction was similar: those who, starting from a body mass index of 41, equivalent to severe obesity, managed to reach 24 gained 3.9 years in life expectancy. Compared to those with the highest blood pressure values, those with lower levels (114 mmHg) had 1.9 years of life more. The results are more nuanced for the reduction in cholesterol: compared to those who had the highest values, those with average levels of 59 mg / dL, had an increase of almost a year.

Better control of these biomarkers overall, the researchers explain, can increase 3-year life expectancy in an average person with diabetes. But, for those starting from very high values, the advantage can go up to 10 years and younger patients tend to have greater benefits.

“These results – explains to ANSA Angelo Avogaro, president-elect of the Italian Diabetes Society (Sid) – show that simultaneously normalizing weight, glycemic control, blood pressure and cholesterol has a huge impact on the life expectancy of those with diabetes. These results are extremely important in terms of public health and cardiovascular prevention and can be used by physicians to motivate patients to achieve them and to measure potential benefits. ”