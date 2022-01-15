Diabetes: the herb that lowers blood sugar and reduces blood sugar by 29%

New research has identified a plant that can control blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for sweet

The diabetes it is a serious condition that can lead to other health problems, even without obvious warning signs. The main dangers lie in the deregulation of blood glucose, which harms the body. Fortunately, some food items can reduce it and ward off disease altogether.

Diabetes occurs when the body becomes desensitized to insulin, or even when the production of the hormone ceases; in both cases, the general feature of the condition is the high blood sugar level. This pathology can be divided into different forms, but it is the type 2 that afflicts about 90% of patients; since it is inextricably linked toobesity, maintaining a healthy weight is considered one of the most effective preventive measures.

Commonly used treatments can generally be divided into three categories: carbohydrate absorption inhibitors, insulin sensitizers, and hypoglycemic agents. The main goal of the treatment is keep sugar levels within a safe range, and some natural ingredients are capable of providing these effects.

One of these is the Gymnema Sylvestre a insulin sensitizer, which has been studied in patients with diabetes. The plant is a woody shrub native to India, where it was used in Ayurvedic medicinal practices.

The remedy is traditionally used to treat malaria and snake bites, but has recently been recognized for its anti-diabetic qualities; gthere Education prove that this plant reduces the amount of sugar that is absorbed in the intestine, which helps improve blood glucose levels.

The study confirming this highlighted the effects of the extract of Gymnema on a sample of 22 patients, obtaining positive results. The results showed that 5 of 22 diabetic patients were able to discontinue their conventional medication, and maintain blood glucose homeostasis with GS4 alone. In addition, people with type 2 diabetes who consumed 400 mg of Gymnema per day for 18-20 months, they experienced a 29% drop in fasting blood glucose.

Additionally, levels of A1C, a hemoglobin chemically linked to sugar, decreased from 11.9% at the start of the study to 8.48%. Research shows that grapevine contains a compound called gymnemic acid, which suppresses the taste of sugar. This is believed to be helpful in treating diabetes because it hinders sweet cravings, thus reducing the rate at which sugar and fat are absorbed into the body.

This double action can help treat obesity, diabetes and high cholesterol. The taste-altering properties of the plant have been attributed to the shrub’s active compound, gymnemic acid, which is capable of suppress sweet flavors without altering the perception of other flavors; qThese effects are activated within 30 seconds and last up to half an hour.

Source: Wiley Online Library

