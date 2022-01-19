Diabetes, the new Apps to keep it under control

by

We are always at odds with apps, well-being measurement systems that are able to perceive how many steps we take, heart rate and sleep times. Even if nothing can completely replace the doctor-patient relationship and interpersonal empathy, there is no doubt that also due to the distancing needs imposed in different times and ways than the Covid-19 pandemic, the management of various chronic conditions has had a significant acceleration towards the possibility of remote controls and monitoring in this time.

Diabetes, in this sense, is certainly a model that already today, and especially in the future, will be able to see a real “plus” in technology and in the availability of data collection and transmission tools. As the experts reported on the occasion of the “Panorama Diabete” conference, in fact we are making great strides towards “Digital Diabetes”. The results of the first studies on the telemedicine applied to this pathology which show that patients assisted remotely or in hybrid mode have on average a half point lower glycated hemoglobin than those assisted in traditional mode.

Register to DiLei to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register to DiLei to continue reading this content Sign in

Source link

Leave a Comment