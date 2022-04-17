Diabetes: The signs in your mouth that can be a symptom of high blood sugar and high blood sugar

Signs that occur inside the mouth may suggest that we are suffering from high blood sugar and high blood sugar levels, typical symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

There are signs that arise within the mouth which can show if someone is suffering from or not high blood sugar And high sugar levels in the blood. These two symptoms are typical of those suffering from type 2 diabetesa disease that can cause serious health problems for a person, including heart disease or stroke. If you have high blood sugar for a long period of time, you can also have permanent damage to parts of the body such as nerves, blood vessels, kidneys or eyes. (Also Read: Diabetes, keep an eye on your feet: 4 signs on your toes you should never ignore)

This is why it is important to be able to interpret all the alarm bells that are sent to us by our body so as to prevent a deterioration of one’s health in time.

The signs to know

The most common symptoms that occur inside the oral cavity when you are suffering from high blood sugar and high blood sugar levels are:

dry mouth;

diabetic ketoacidosis, which is manifested by the characteristic fruity odor of the breath;

burning in the mouth;

periodontal disease;

salivary gland dysfunction;

candidiasis;

tongue thicker or yellow, or even bluish, thrush and fungal infection.

There are some do it yourself remedies to relieve these ailments, such as:

sip water often;

suck on ice cubes;

avoid alcohol, caffeine and tobacco;

limit the intake of salt and sugar;

use a humidifier in the bedroom while you sleep;

chewing sugar-free gum or sucking on sugar-free hard candies;

use of toothpastes and rinses.

Other warning signs they include increased thirst, feeling the need to urinate frequently, tiredness, blurred vision and sudden weight loss.

Also pains in the belly or bladder infections such as cystitis may be symptoms. It is recommended to see a doctor promptly, as many people have discovered that they have been suffering from type 2 diabetes for years without ever realizing it because most of the symptoms are general and very common.

