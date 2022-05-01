Diabetes: This ancient drink lowers blood sugar and lowers blood sugars even when you eat carbohydrates

Kombucha tea, an ancient fermented drink very similar to classic tea, is said to be able to lower blood sugar levels and help manage diabetes even after consuming a carbohydrate-rich meal.

The type 2 diabetes affects over 300 million people worldwide. It is characterized by high blood sugar and insulin resistance.

One study found that the kombucha slowed the digestion of carbohydrates, lowering blood sugar levels, also improving liver and kidney function.

Green tea-based kombucha is likely to be even more beneficial, as green tea itself has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels.

In fact, a review study of nearly 300,000 people found that green tea drinkers had an 18% lower risk of becoming diabetic.

But what is kombucha? It is a fermented tea which has been consumed for thousands of years. Not only does it have the same health benefits as tea, it is also packed with probiotics.

It also contains antioxidants, and is able to help fight various diseases. For this reason you have always been considered an elixir of life.

Very similar to the classic tea, kombucha is gaining more and more success thanks to its properties; in fact, it is believed that it can reduce obesitystrengthen the kidneys, limit baldness, improve symptoms ofarthritisto prevent heart diseasesleep disturbances and even joint pain.

As for the treatment of diabetes, more research is needed to fully study and understand the benefits of kombucha for blood sugar control.

