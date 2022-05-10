Diabetes, this fruit with its properties lowers blood sugar quickly, even in half an hour!

Diabetes can also be the cause of other very problematic ailments. So keep it under control even with the power supply

Life is not easy for people with diabetes. Constant disturbances and continuous checks. And, what’s more, the concern that other problems could arise from diabetes. But by eating this very common fruit you can keep your blood sugar at bay.

Diabetes is a disease in which there is an increase in blood glucose levels (sugar; blood sugar) due to a deficit in the quantity and, often, in the biological efficacy of insulinthe hormone that controls blood sugar and is produced by the pancreas.

Blood sugar is the value of the concentration of glucose in the blood. The normal amount of glucose contained in the blood of an adult is a total of 5 grams.

Among the symptoms that can hide the still undiagnosed pathology of diabetes we report blurred vision, difficulty concentrating, heavy breathing, acetonemic breath, with the characteristic smell of vinegar, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, loss of consciousness – in the most serious cases – and sometimes coma.

For those suffering from high blood sugar, even a small amount of extra glucose in the blood can create many problems. Here’s how to keep it under control. With a very common fruit. And, what’s more, very good!

The fruit that lowers blood sugar

As mentioned, however, diabetes can also be the cause of other very problematic diseases. Just to give an example, depression is a “side effect” of diabetes for 700,000 Italiansfor which the risk of complications doubled and mortality tripled.

About 700,000 Italians who, in addition to having too much sugar in their blood, also have a mood disorder, which is more likely to occur in women patients and in the elderly. 17% of people who get diabetes sooner or later develop depression. High blood sugar levels can be fought with this very common fruit.

We are talking about the FIG. It is very useful for lowering blood sugar, also because it is rich in carbohydrates. It has a low protein content, but it contains essential amino acids. It is also very rich in calcium and, of course, in fiber, which guarantee better digestion and help heart health.

The fig therefore contributes to weight loss, but also to keep high blood pressure at bay. It gives energy and contains antioxidants, which help our cells not to age prematurely.

But a survey presented at the National Research Conference on Biotic Resources in Arid Zones supports the properties of figs for the prevention of diabetes. With its properties, in fact, it quickly lowers blood sugar, even in 30 minutes. The advice is to consume it for breakfast. Also because it is also good!