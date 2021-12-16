Diabetes: This vitamin C-rich drink is best for lowering blood sugar according to a new study

Drinking lemon water can help keep blood sugar levels under control and reduce the risk of diabetes and stroke

To live longer it is important to keep an eye on the glycemia, so as to protect blood vessels and reduce the risk of disease. Has been established than simple drinking water has positive effects on blood sugar levels, because in addition to preventing dehydration, it can help the kidneys eliminate excess sugar. Rising blood sugar levels, an indicator of type 2 diabetes, could increase the risk of stroke. There Research stated that water intake is correlated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, a new and recent study found the same regulating effects on blood sugar levels in lemon juice, thus confirming the beneficial effects of taking lemon water before meals.

There Research has, in fact, revealed that lemon juice is able to significantly reduce blood sugar peaks by about 30%. These results are in agreement with previous in vitro studies, which show how lowering the pH of a meal can slow starch digestion. Furthermore, theeffect of lemon juice it was similar to what has been repeatedly observed with vinegar and other acidic foods. Hence, including acidic drinks or foods in starchy meals would appear to be effective in reducing and keeping glycemic impact at bay.

Water and lemon would be, therefore, a perfect combination and the best drink to keep blood sugar at bay and reduce the risk of diabetes, consuming it obviously, without sugar, in order to keep blood glucose levels low; Plus, it’s hydrating, which means you’re less likely to confuse dehydration with hunger. By drinking lemon water, you reduce the risk of sugar spikes, thus decreasing the risk of developing heart disease; of course, to stay healthy the solution is not to simply drink water, but to follow one healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition.

To regulate blood sugar, it is best to eat at regular times and not skip meals; the best foods should be lower in calories, saturated fat, trans fat, sugar and salt.

Here are some tips for a good blood sugar control:

eat at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day

prefer foods rich in fiber, such as brown rice and pasta

opt for legumes , such as beans and chickpeas, at least three times a week

exercise at least 150 minutes a week.

Keeping blood sugar levels low is important for the body’s overall health, also because type 2 diabetes and high blood sugar can lead to heart disease And stroke.

