Diabetes would be the reason for 1 in 4 consultations for retinal conditions

A new study indicates that patients with type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of 57 other diseases.

Diabetic retinopathy appears in patients with diabetes who cannot adequately control their blood glucose levels. Photo: Shutterstock.

A study conducted by scientists at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, released last March and not yet peer-reviewed, found that people with diabetes type 2 have a higher risk of suffering from 57 other conditions, such as cancer, kidney diseases, neurological diseases and also retinopathies.

Statistical data recently collected by the Ophthalmology Service of the Hospital Universitario Austral in Argentina, indicated that 24% of the consultations of the subspecialty of Retina and Vitreous is due to the Diabetic retinopathya disease of retina that develops as a result of diabetes and that can cause severe visual loss.

“The retina it is the part of the eye in which images are focused so that we can see. It is the equivalent of photographic film in a camera. Our eyes have lenses that focus images on the retina. And this transmits them through the optic nerve to the brain, where the image becomes conscious”, explained the retina doctor Mauricio Asulay.

“The damage from diabetes on the retinaeither Diabetic retinopathy, develops slowly and cumulatively over the years. The older and higher the patient’s blood glucose levels, the faster the damage to the blood appears. retina and in the vision“, he pointed.

“The Diabetic retinopathy appears in patients with diabetes who cannot adequately control their blood glucose levels. Most of the time it involves people over 50 years of age with other risk factors, such as being overweight and high blood pressure, although this disease also occurs in young patients, but rarely in children”, warned the specialist.

The great majority of the patients relieved in the Austral study are periodically controlled in the Service of Diabetes of the Hospital, which contributes to a better comprehensive care of the patient and, consequently, to the prevention of Diabetic retinopathyhighlights the ophthalmologist Juan Gallo, coordinator of Oftalmo-Diabetes at the hospital.

“In the most advanced stages, it is necessary to add treatments in the eye, such as injections of medications with anesthesia, laser applications in the retina and, for the most severe cases, surgery called vitrectomy. The treatments have a very high rate of effectiveness, even more so when the disease is detected in less advanced stages”, concluded Asulay and Gallo, retinal physicians from the Ophthalmology Service of the Hospital Universitario Austral.

For the development of diabetes, sugar accumulates in the bloodstream of the human body and does not reach the cells that need it as an energy source. In the world, there are more than 422 million people with this disease, and there is a risk that its incidence will increase even more. A new study in the UK revealed that people with diabetes type 2 suffer from health problems in midlife five years earlier than people who do not have the disease.

According to the Cambridge University study mentioned above, people with diabetes type 2 had an increased risk of 57 diseases, including a 9% increased risk of cancer. They also found that people with diabetes they were 5.2 times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease, 4.4 times more likely to have liver cancer and 3.2 times more likely to have macular degeneration. As for circulatory conditions, people with diabetes they were at increased risk for 23 of the 31 problems.

The diabetes type 2 was associated with an increased risk of poor health in all 11 health categories, with a 2.6-fold increased risk of neurological problems, a 2.3-fold increased risk of eye problems, a 1.9-fold increased risk of digestive problems and a 1.8 times higher risk of poor mental health.

Source consulted here.