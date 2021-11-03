Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delayed by Blizzard: will they be released in 2023?

On the sidelines of its new financial report, Activision-Blizzard has announced that it has postponed the launch windows of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. Both were actually without a specific date, but the hero shooter was tentatively expected for the second quarter of next year.

Blizzard Entertainment chairman Mike Ybarra declined at the shareholders meeting to provide further indications about the two expected titles coming to market, but admitted that he believed unlikely to be within the 2022 balance sheet. This lets us guess that both the hack and slash and the hero shooter will be released most likely in 2023 or, in the worst case, even further.

As disheartening as it is, the news shouldn’t be too surprising in light of the turbulent moment the company is facing following legal complaints and the consequent farewell of numerous company executives. The internal reorganization (which includes the alternation between Luis Barriga and Joe Shely in the role of game director of Diablo 4) has made it necessary to postpone the two games and give developers more time to package products that are not only fully ready for launch. but they are also able to entertain their respective communities for long periods of time.