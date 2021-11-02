Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 postponed by Blizzard, release date perhaps after 2022 – Nerd4.life

Diablo 4 And Overwatch 2 They were postponed by Activision Blizzard, based on an official communication from the publisher, which has therefore moved the release dates of the games which, however, are not yet known but could go beyond 2022.

It is therefore a postponement applied to the programs distributed internally by Activision Blizzard, since in fact precise dates had not yet been announced for both games, however there was at least one possible time window for Overwatch 2, which was scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, considering the information that emerged from various reports.

At this point, according to some unofficial sources, it is possible that the new shooter may slip to beyond 2022, considering that a release during the year seems to be no longer “likely”, even.

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 postponed, Activision Blizzard’s document on the update

Obviously we look forward to any communications, since Blizzard has not yet made known anything more precise.

Even more vague is the situation in Diablo 4: the game never had one exit date announced and its state of development seems to be further behind than Overwatch 2, so if the latter does not make it to 2022, Diablo 4 would hardly succeed.

In the progress update, Blizzard explained that the various changes made to various important roles in the company’s leadership impacted the development situation, with the games now in need of a greater amount of time in order to be completed.

“While we still plan to release a significant amount of content from Blizzard for the next year, we are now planning a delayed launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 than we originally anticipated, “the release reads. Both games are obviously highly anticipated and have made great progress in recent quarters, says Blizzard, but” We believe giving teams a bit of extra time to complete production and continue to grow the creative resources to support these titles can ensure that when released they are well received by the community, which will support them for several years in the future. “

We released the PvP preview of Overwatch 2 last May, while on Diablo 4, Joe Shely was recently appointed as the new game director.