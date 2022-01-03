Diablo celebrates its 25th anniversary with a spectacular trailer – Nerd4.life

Blizzard has released one spectacular celebratory video for the 25th anniversary from Diablo, which went online a few days ago and consists of a montage of scenes taken from the famous introductions in computer graphics, from the gameplay of the various chapters and from the footage of the events dedicated to fans.

The company has therefore decided to celebrate the 25 years of Diablo right at the turn of the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, although there are some clarifications to be made on the actual anniversary of the series: the official release date should in fact be January 3, 1997, which makes the real 25th anniversary today, January 3, 2022.

However, at the time it was possible to start buying the game on December 31, 1996, which contributed to this uncertainty about the game.original release and the consequent exact date of the anniversary. In any case, what is certain is that 25 years have passed since the release of the first Diablo but the series continues to be extremely relevant in the gaming landscape, despite the troubled waters in which Activision Blizzard is navigating with the various causes related to discrimination and abuse in the workplace.

This relevance is clear in the wait surrounding Diablo IV, which we await information and which will likely take some more time to complete, while the second installment of the series recently received a total rework in Diablo II Resurrected, which we can fit into the 25th anniversary celebrations of the series in general.