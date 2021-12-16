Diabolik and Eva Kant “guests” in Maccagno: Facciolo’s works at Parisi Valli





MACCAGNO WITH PINE AND VEDDASCA – Diabolik, with Eva Kant and the inevitable Inspector Ginko protagonists on the big screen, but already “in action” at the Parisi Valle di Maccagno Museum, where until 13 March next year it will be possible to visit and admire the exhibition “Diabolik by Facciolo. Enzo Facciolo and the world of comics”, Inaugurated on 23 October at the“ Parisi Valle ”Museum.

Diabolik “in action” on Lake Maggiore

Double appointment with Diabolik: the new film of the protagonist of the exhibition is released in cinemas at the “Parisi Valley“. 2021 can be considered, without a shadow of a doubt, the year of Diabolik. 53 years after its first film adaptation by Mario Bava (who directed it in 1968), it is released today (December 16) in cinemas throughout Italy the film by the Manetti brothers played by Luca Marinelli (Diabolik), Miriam Leone (Eva Kant) and Valerio Matstrandrea (inspector Ginko).

There is certainly great curiosity for one of the most loved and most famous characters in the history of Italian comics, born from the imagination of the Giussani sisters in 1962. His fans will certainly not have missed the opportunity to visit the exhibition “Diabolik by Facciolo. Enzo Facciolo and the world of comics ”, inaugurated on 23 October at the“ Parisi Valle ”Museum in Maccagno with Pino and Veddasca (Va), which will remain open until 13 March 2022.

It was the Mayor Fabio Passera, after a series of meetings and chats with Enzo Facciolo (which took place before his death), to weave the ranks to be able to give life to this exhibition. An exhibition that undoubtedly highlights the personality and memory of the cartoonist.

The work of Diabolik’s father

And at the Parisi Valle you can admire an incredible series of drawings by the one who can be defined Diabolik’s “father”: Enzo Facciolo, who passed away on August 13 of this year, shortly before seeing the exhibition that he had thought and imagined in the smallest details and which he cared very much about. All the more reason, a double homage, to the king of noir and his designer.

The works exhibited in the museum’s exhibition spaces are some precious originals on loan from the Facciolo family; others come from the “Original Multiplo” art gallery and printing house in Milan. “The kiss”, “The throwing of the dagger”, “The Three Icons”, “The man with a thousand faces”, are just some of the most famous drawings known to the public.

Side events

Starting from January 2022, to coincide with the Maccagnese exhibition, themed events are planned dedicated to the fascinating and mysterious man who for over half a century has held millions of readers in suspense all over the world. To date, 895 books have been published with a circulation of over 150 million copies. Of this large number, 245 episodes bear the signature of the great Enzo Facciolo.

Entrance: timetables and super green pass

Admission to the exhibition is free but reserved for holders of the “Super Green pass”. Reservations are recommended at: 0332 561202 or by writing to: info@museoparisivalle.it. Opening: Friday from 2.30pm to 6.30pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 12 and from 14.30 to 18.30.

The “Parisi Valle” Museum is in via Leopoldo Gianpaolo 1 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca (Va).