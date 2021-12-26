Diabolik, casting extras for the new film

The casting is open to select extras who will take part in the new film on the Diabolik dei saga Manetti Bros.

Filming will turn to Bologna (Emilia Romagna), therefore applications from the Emilian capital or neighboring areas will be considered preferential.

Here’s what to know to sign up for the audition.

CASTING APARSE DIABOLIK

For the new Manetti Bros film on Diabolik, an audition was therefore started in order to choose extras.

The call was published on the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission website. The feature film will in fact be shot in Bologna in the months of January And February 2022.

SEARCHED FIGURES

In particular, we are looking for extras for 60s look they are without from:

shaved hair;

meches;

modern cuts;

piercing;

tattoos.

Since the film will be shot in Bologna, please note that applications from this city and its surroundings will be considered preferable.

DIABOLIK

Diabolik is a cartoon character created by Angela and Luciana Giussani. The first issue, entitled “The King of Terror”, with the subtitle “The comic of the thrill”, was released on newsstands in 1962, with texts by Angela Giussani and drawings by Zarcone.

The film adaptation of the Manetti Bros “Diabolik” is in 2021. In the feature film, the famous thief meets his partner and accomplice Eva Kant. The protagonists are interpreted, respectively, by Luca Marinelli and Miriam Leone, while the inspector Ginko is Valerio Mastrandrea.

HOW TO APPLY

Those interested in participating in the film about Diabolik in the role of extras can already register for the casting by sending an email [email protected] very recent close-up and full-length photographs. In addition, the following should be indicated data:

name and surname;

age;

phone numbers;

city ​​of residence or domicile.

