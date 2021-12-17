“Diabolik” is a slow but successful film

There are so many things that could be said about Diabolik by Manetti Bros. which finally comes out in theaters (500 screens!) after a very long stop of the project due, among other things, to the acute phase of the pandemic. Really many. Some would inevitably make huge spoilers to this film which is beautiful and does not deserve them. So, take me by the hand and let’s take a walk inside this cinematic universe Made in Italy.

How to explain what we are talking about? I try like this. There is a scene, at the beginning of the film, which alone explains almost everything. Eva Kant (a phenomenal Miriam Leone, who holds most of the film alone on her shoulders) was invited by Deputy Minister Giorgio Caron to her home. Caron, played by a notable Alessandro Roja, tries to seduce her and to do so he puts on a record. He scrolls through two or three cases, chooses one, takes off the ellepi, puts it in the column of the selector (because the turntable could pass more than one) and drops it into the recess of the cabinet where it is hidden. The record falls, the arm (old style, the needle who knows how it is) is positioned and the music starts, which gives some discharge due to the dust.

A few things, followed by two glasses of whiskey with ice, Roja’s psychedelic jacket, the gestures and postures of Leone, who is an Eva Kant at times better than the one drawn in the original. Everything fits together and makes us plunge into the sixties in this fake continental city of southern France, inside the state and city of Clerville, which is none other than a fantastic Milan, perhaps in his first comic interpretation. There is also the other city, the twin one on the sea, that is Ghent, but you will get there later. Here it is the atmosphere that counts. And it was taken in full.

The cleanliness of the sixties, the style, the season, the social customs, the continental atmosphere, the old police Lancias and Alfa Romeos, obviously Diabolik’s Jaguar E-Type. This is a film for hipsters and for those who, among Millennials, want to experience the emotion of a other time. And it is also a film for the elderly, the boomers, those who have a vague memory of that season. It is a film of quotes, of references, of borrowed atmospheres.

In reality, probably the memory that comes out in the mind of those who watch Diabolik’s film is a fake memory. It is instead the reinterpretation of the sixties made later, in the eighties and nineties by the Diabolik newsstand series that from this point of view is like a film or a western comic: it tells something that is no longer there, playing on nostalgia more than on the myth. The Sixties of Diabolik and the Manetti Bros. are fictitious, virtual, from a glossy magazine, from the cover. They are the sixties like those that the Americans have invented twenty thousand times in as many films, with perfectly decorated sets to tell an idea and spread an aesthetic and an ideology. All made up, as far as the Americans are concerned. And now we too have invented these sixties, finally in our own way.

Here, let’s talk about Diabolik (that of the comics, not the film) as a great invention. The story of the comic created by Angela Giussani to which her sister Luciana was then added is well known. Astorina, the publishing house, has numerous records and firsts which, however, are never made explicit because the departure of the “bad” Diabolik has always been frowned upon by critics and literature. Diabolik was not liked by the right-thinking because he is a violent killer (but he is only partly so) and then he was snubbed because he is an extremely popular comic, for the masses. In reality Diabolik – highly imitated and already passed both from the cinema in 1968 with a film by Mario Bava and on television with an animated series of 1999-2001 – was born in a clever way, with also market surveys to understand if it could fit.

Diabolik’s idea is not original: it is built on the basis of the noir novel and the heinous cases of crime news published in the magazines and evening newspapers in the post-war period. However, the real “base”, the stylistic source, are the French appendix novels of the late nineteenth century: Fantômas (it is direct inspiration), Arsenius Lupine (from which Lupine III) And Rocambole (hence “daring”). The rest is all our own genius, that is, of Angela Giussani and then of her sister Luciana.

Diabolik a fumetti is the Italian transposition of the Littérature de gare, that is i roman de gare, novels that are easily read and bought at the station to entertain during a train journey. Diabolik tells the story of crimes, and in fact the protagonist is a thief and criminal but with his own ethics. IS noir, it’s appendix literature, it’s a different way of telling stories that has outlived itself. It is a commercial product aimed immediately at the widest possible audience, which today arriving at the cinema with this first film of three (two more have already been “ordered”) change pace.

Astorina arrives before Sergio Bonelli Editore on the big screen and dictates the rules of his game with the decisive hand of Mario Gomboli: Diabolik al cinema is not a popular novel adapted to our times. Instead, it is an operation of revisiting the Italian visual imaginary, of times and ways of narrating, and of city panoramas. It’s a brave film and it shows.

The universe of Diabolik is made up of “foreigners”, of course, because the names are keen on that xenophilia that distinguishes our country, but with many concessions to Italy and Italian. The Manetti Bros. are good at keeping this delicate balance on their feet, and the collaboration of the main cast helps. Diabolik is Luca Marinelli, who in the past won a David di Donatello and proves to be the author of a physical presence adequate to that of the main character of the series: he becomes physically “powerful” without being excessively so.

It could be the weak link, an unsuitable clone, and instead has the gravitas right for Diabolik, which is a kind of almost motionless engine but which acts as a flywheel for all the junctions of the plot. Valerio Mastrandrea as Inspector Ginko does exactly what he should, and the makeup makes it almost perfect. Claudia Gerini has little more than a cameo but well played, while the rest of the cast occasionally slips into the speck due to the difficulty of interpreting a difficult actor’s register, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Diabolik it was shot a little in Milan, a little in Bologna, a little in Trieste and a little in Courmayeur. The setting is correctly Italian because even the comic has always set most of the exteriors in partially recognizable Italian cities. The rediscovery of Italy as a set and scenario to give space to the adventures of Diabolik, a monumental and monumentalized Italy in the 1960s imagined by the film, is doubly happy because it gives us a well-known and symbolically powerful geography, but also because it allows us to create this kind of diorama, a fantastic model where other stories can also be placed, if production is able to move forward.

And we get to the hardest part, the acting one. The Manetti Bros. started from a subject by Gomboli which in turn has taken up two subjects (a historian from number 3 of Diabolik in the 1960s and a more recent one, “rejuvenated”, also written by Gomboli with Tito Faraci) and then written by Gomboli with Michelangelo La Neve and Manetti Bros. (who are called Marco and Antonio, for those who don’t know). The subject tells of Diabolik’s arrest and is also the one in which the criminal meets Eva Kant.

IS an origin story, somehow. And it is a good subject with its stylistic peculiarity: it stages the static nature of the comic and the iconicity of the Diabolik characters. Which are made of fixed shots, of movements of a modern camera on the shoulder but with very marked, almost exaggerated poses. Not always and not everyone succeeds, but the effect is the one desired by the Manetti Bros .: a slight estrangement, the feeling of living in a comic and in the sixties, which are a distant era (we are talking about almost seventy years ago) with movements and gestures very different from those of today.

In short, there are these extended times, these different gestures, these exasperated comic poses that for some strange miracle are really good only for Miriam Leone, in part for Claudia Gerini and strangely also for Valerio Mastrandrea (who always plays himself but without a Roman accent , a bit like George Clooney does between films). All this serves the Manetti Bros., who produce a decidedly slow film. And I underline it: slow.

As has been said, don’t expect superheroes, superpowers, and monstrous supervillains with mutant and otherworldly powers. This is a film that has a very different pitch from most of the things found in theaters today. It’s an Italian film, but Netflix didn’t. It requires an effort on the part of the viewer: accepting a diversity. It is a film with a slow pace, ambitious, at times long, certainly perfect for the story and the time in which it belongs. Comic-like but at the same time realistic, albeit in a very particular way.

Bottom line, because I don’t want to spoil and tell the story, it is a nice movie. Very well directed, with a fantastic soundtrack (the music is by Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi with two songs played by Manuel Agnelli) and actors who do their job just fine, with the exception of Miriam Leone who is objectively fantastic ( and I’m not referring to the physical aspect), carrying on the film for most of the time, also helped by Mastrandrea and Roja. I really liked the photography of Francesca Amitrano, who often collaborates with the Manetti Bros., and the epic work on set design and costumes led by Noemi Marchica and Ginevra De Carolis respectively.

For two and ten hours I went on vacation in an Italian imaginary that is genuinely our fantasy, not a historical adaptation or some more or less realistic contemporary narrative. No, the Manetti Bros. have done the closest thing to creating a cinematic universe and, if things go on, the start of a very enjoyable experience destined to last for a little while longer. But be careful, I repeat: if you go to see it, get ready, because it is a film with its own pace, definitely not frenetic, rather slow, which can take you off guard. But it’s a great movie and it’s worth it.

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.