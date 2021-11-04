Diabolik, Matrix, Ghostbusters and Poirot: backfire season in the hall

Life is like cinema. The genius of the thrill, Alfred Hitchcock, would have said that “Cinema is life with the boring parts cut out.” Anyway, as you turn it around, the concept is there. With all its consequences. And if flashbacks are possible and by no means infrequent, even on the big screen stories already seen, savored, ready to take back space and raison d’etre, appear from time to time. Here too, however, the danger of heated soup is in the air. And before going into the room to see the results, many sensations are stirred in the stomach: from the desire to try to throw himself back into that stuff, to the fear of making a mistake in granting the second, or third, opportunity. Because the danger of “but who made me do it” is plausible beyond all logic. On the other hand, the human being is weak. And it yields. It is in its nature. Film producers know this very well and here they are exploiting epic titles and characters, with the aim of attracting the audience to the theater. And if repeating stories already seen happens on a regular basis, the months between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 seem to overflow with this trend.

THE BATMAN

Let’s start from afar: in March it should come out (but with the pandemic still in progress, the conditional is a must) The Batman, with the domineering jaw and the sly gaze of Robert Pattison behind the mask of the hero of Gotham City. The story, a separate chapter, however, starts from the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of justice and, presumably, he should bring in Red Hood, the new bastard villain, antagonist of the bat man. Behind the camera is Matt Reeves, author of the tasty mockumentary (fake documentary) Cloverfiel (2008) and two episodes of the Planet of the Apes.

DIABOLIK

Comics comes from the inspiration for an all-Italian film, but of genre, directed by the Manetti Bros (Marco and Antonio). Diabolik, film adaptation (the release is scheduled for December 16) of the adventures on paper created by Angela and Luciana Giussani. The cast sees Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea and Claudia Gerini on the field. In our panorama where genre cinema is like an oasis in the desert – even if a little something is changing – the news already makes the hearts of many nostalgics beat faster. It will be interesting, then, to see how the two brilliant brothers will have shaped a particular character: not at all heroic and also quite selfish and ruthless, if necessary. The conditions for doing well are all there, starting with the Manetti cinema, full of ideas and excellent staging.

MURDER ON THE NILE

The great classic is also back on the field. To be exact, the famous Belgian detective born from the pen of Agatha Christie, Hercule Poirot. All in the re-proposition of one of the greatest successes of the mystery writer, Murder on the Nile. Adapting it again to the big screen is that gentleman Kenneth Branagh who returns to take care of Christie after filming in 2017 Murder on the Orient Express. In the film (out February 10) Branagh will also be an actor, as well as a director. The potentials are many, the curiosity too.

GHOSTBUSTERS

And here comes the tear. Because we are talking about an Eighties stuff that changed cinema and also the lives of many spectators. What an exaggeration, you might say. Perhaps. But hyperbole, when it comes to ghost catchers, is legitimate. Hold tight to your chair, on November 18 – that is, a stone’s throw away – will be released in the hall Ghostbusters-Legacy, with the participation of part of the unforgettable cast of the original episodes, such as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and the fantastic Sigourney Weaver. The director is always Reitman. Be careful though. Not Ivan, the director of the first two Ghostbusters chapters, but his son Jason.

MATRIX

Neo returns. And Trinity is back too. In short, the Matrix is ​​back (this time the title is Matrix Resurrections) by the hand of the same couple of the previous Wachowski trilogy. It will probably be released on January 1st to re-propose with the usual Keanu Reeves and Carri-Anne Moss, the reality not reality of the blue pill or red pill. The question is always the same: is it better to live serene and peaceful in a world that does not exist but is reassuring, or to persist in seeing the truth in the face of so many pains and as many dangers? Make your choice, but in the meantime, mark the date on the calendar.

WEST SIDE STORY

We close with a classic of the cinema. With a timeless musical: West Side Story, already translated for the big screen in 1961, based on the Broadway play by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. In ’61 the director was Robert Wise. A sacred monster that four years later he would direct All together passionately, to shock the public in 1963 with the beautiful and scary The possessed. The question, therefore, arises spontaneously: who is the masochist who would compete with all these beautiful people to risk the flop? Well, gentlemen, it’s Steven Spielberg, in the room in December. So let’s be quiet. Let’s take a deep breath and suspend all judgment. The expectation is high, but the author is just as legendary. © RESERVED REPRODUCTION