Diabolik, the Italian cinecomic that exalts the superman

“This is the law”

“It’s your law”

“It is the law of all men!”

“Not mine”

In the confrontation between Inspector Ginko and Diabolik is perhaps the cornerstone of the new Manetti Bros film, Diabolik precisely, event film announced and expected for at least two years and constantly delayed due to the pandemic, so much so that directors have to shoot the sequel before the first chapter has even been released in theaters. Unexpectedly, in a period in which it is so fashionable to adapt and rework old franchises and destroy historical characters to make them more “friendly” to today’s dogmas (see James Bond blamed and ridiculed to which strong women give spades, or He Man useless puppet of Teela with Skeleton poor idiot tamed by Evil Lyn, or the failed Luke Skywalker who must give way to the female Jedi, or the Female Terminator who saves the new John Connor female etcetera etcetera) the two Roman brothers make the courageous choice to bring to the screen a character totally extraneous to the values ​​so much touted today.

Diabolik, no moralism. Pure exaltation of a man out of the ordinary

The Diabolik we see on the screens is by no means the sweetened anti-hero that has been seen in comics in recent decades, he is indeed the ruthless unscrupulous criminal of the very first issues of the 1960s. Still, he’s not as evil or cruel as a mundane Marvel comic book villain today, as he’s totally unwritten by any moral concept of good or evil. No moralism, so much so that the film is made in such a way as to lead the viewer to cheer for the criminal rather than for the good and upright police commissioner. But there’s more: the film is a constant exaltation of the qualities that make Diabolik a man out of the ordinary. His genius, his athletic, fighting, and escape skills. Throughout the film there is a sort of exaltation for someone who has managed to overcome the limits of the mere mortal. To the point of making him become someone who by nature cannot submit to the laws of others. And to make him a lonely man outside the world. Lonely, until he meets people of his caliber to create a clan germ. People like Eva Kant, whose abilities are totally equal and complementary to those of the super-villain and who is immediately the true co-star of the film. The whole without pathetic concessions to feminism.

Indeed, the incorrectness of the Manettis (of which it is enough to see a random episode of Inspector Coliandro to be aware of it) comes to the theme of “woman” even at higher levels. Diabolik, in addition to everything we have said, is also a classic example of “toxic machismo” that subjugates his woman (we are talking about Elizabeth, his first girlfriend) to the point of completely canceling her. But the viewer’s mind is led not to blame Diabolik, but to Elizabeth’s weakness. While Eve can be treated as an equal to the genius of crime only thanks to the action and the demonstration of the qualities that make it out of the ordinary. The most beautiful and intelligent woman in the world, desired by everyone, who can be with the greatest genius in the world. A story of Alphas fighting against the dictates of herd morality. And even for that alone, the film should be applauded and welcomed with jubilation.

A “pioneering” film

But now we come to the more technical part, which has great advantages and some defects that cannot be ignored. In a certain way Diabolik can be defined a “pioneering” film as far as Italy is concerned. The inspiration and the attempt to emulate techniques to the Sin City, which then made school in films such as The Spirit, Bunraku, 300 or Watchmen but which had already seen roots in other “niche” films such as The Shadow or Sky Captain but also in some scenes of Kill Bill. But in doing so we tried to place them in an Italian context, both from the visual and environmental point of view (the imaginary state of Clerville is a tribute to all of Italy) and from the point of view of the shots. Those of Diabolik’s eyes, those of the Jaguar, the shots divided as a table and cartoons, the dagger that is thrown that is “followed” by the camera, all exactly as it happens in the tables of the Astorina comics.

The technique is also seen in some stylistic choices from “suspension of disbelief” which can make those fasting their noses turn up their noses from certain visions and who perhaps consider desired and excellently successful choices such as unsuccessful special effects or badly shot scenes. This is the case of the absurd masks they remember Mission Impossible, or the openings of the secret passages that seem to come out of the Batman by Adam West, or the absurd means used by Diabolik to open armored walls and safety deposit boxes, up to the chase scenes between police cars and the iconic black Jaguar shot precisely to look like a comic and not an action movie. Each scene exudes love for the original comic (even in the settings and costumes) as well as one good dose of nerdism which for a film of this kind is not bad at all (impossible not to notice Lupine’s influences regarding the Ginko-Diabolik-Eva relationship which is very Zenigata-Lupine-Fujiko, or the Batmanian ones regarding the entrances into the secret cave or the sudden disappearances of the black Diabolik from the windows) but above all one will to conquer new techniques which in Italy are absolute avant-garde as well as a wonderful breath of fresh air.

Read also the critical review by Adolfo Spezzaferro: What a drag, “Diabolik”! Miriam Leone is not enough to save us from mortal boredom

But not everything works

However, it must be said that in this not everything works. The “comic” rendering, in fact, fails entirely due to a lack of all Italian actors of depth. To have an excellent result you would need an acting that is constantly on the edge and over the top but that never makes you fall into forcing or farce. And this does not always succeed in the film: doing is one thing Sin City with Bruce Willis, Clive Owen, Mikey Rourke and Eva Green, it’s one thing to have Serena Rossi who seems to come out of a fiction and who in every scene looks ridiculous, or other side actors who often look like specks, except perhaps the excellent Giovanni Heel as the fireman. However, the main players did well. Optimal Luca Marinelli, perhaps currently the best Italian actor, in the role of the genius of crime. Criticized here and there for having made a “soulless” interpretation, he is instead perfect in the character as cold, detached and ruthless as Diabolik should be. Not bad Valerio Mastrandrea in the part of Ginko, even if perhaps a little too much in plaster. Miriam Leone it’s incredible, it’s Eva Kant who comes to life from paper. Every now and then her acting has weaknesses precisely in the moments in which one should be in that limbo “at the limit over the top” but it is very difficult for anyone to notice: to do so she would have to get out of the continuous hypnosis that she causes with the its charm to say the least supernatural. Alessandro Roja alternates instead in the role of the disgusting Caron, while Claudia Gerini is excellent and perhaps wasted in the only four or five minutes that see her protagonist.

Then there are maybe some non-winning editing choices: the scene in which Eva and Diabolik talk and at the same time the flashbacks of Eva with Caron start and that somehow should have an effect “Guy Ritchie” does not work. And narratively the film is perhaps too split in two between the first part of the “origins” and the second part of the “hit”, which could tire some viewers who do not like to follow films too much. The continuous presence of “didactic” dialogues, on the other hand, is a deliberate choice precisely to emulate the original comics in all respects (anyone who knows him well knows that the so-called “sprawlers” are part of the comics) but to the general public it might seem like a weakness of script and may not like.

The return of Italy

Creepy instead the soundtrack signed by Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi, with a musical theme that gives the film a continuous rhythm and that manages to give that thriller-comics atmosphere as best it could not have been.

In short, a film that technically deserves a full pass and that, if directors and actors manage to cultivate what they have done excellent and improve and correct the errors that have been highlighted, it could be the basis for an excellent franchise that could be truly unique in Italy. That is finally starting to churn out high-level films and that does not flatten itself on cinepanettoni and comedies or on the very pallid and existentialist loser stories of losing directors in constant need of psychoanalysis.

Carlomanno Adinolfi



