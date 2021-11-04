Diagnosis boom for eating disorders with pandemic, ASST studies new services for 2022





A year ago Legnano and its surroundings were dealing with the darkest period for the area since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today the numbers of the contagion are all in all under control despite the rise at the national level, but the doctors of the ASST Ovest Milanese have to deal with another health emergency: the one linked to eating disorders – anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder – which even in “our home” have experienced and are experiencing that increase of about 30% that is being talked about at national level.

One of the many psychological aftermaths that the virus brought with it was in fact “an increase in this type of disorder, due to the isolation and fear of Covid – explains Lorena Vergani, head of the UOSD of Clinical Psychology of the ASST Ovest Milanese -, but also a lowering of the age of onset of eating disorders“. Two factors of concern to which a third is added: thehigh risk of mortality that eating disorders bring with them, almost double for those compared to those of the general population.

From these pathologies, however, “it is possible to heal with targeted and appropriate therapeutic pathways – adds Dr. Vergani – and above all on condition of being able to recognize and identify the problems as soon as possible “: the statistics, in fact, say that in about two thirds of cases this type of disorder is able to escape, even if the path is neither free of obstacles nor rapid since on average we speak of a “journey” lasting six years. The extra weapon in our area is the outpatient clinic for eating disorders, which since opening in 2009 has followed about 700 patients and after the decline in numbers recorded in 2020, especially in the months of the lockdown, in this last year has seen a net increase in requests.

“Until 15-20 years ago, eating disorders were not particularly welcomed in our services, also because they are patients who very often interrupt their treatments and services prematurely at the time they were not able to develop specific pathways – underlines Giorgio Bianconi, director of the UOC of Psychiatry of Legnano of the ASST Ovest Milanese -. In the 2004 regional mental health plan, the possibility was introduced for hospitals to develop specific pathways: a possibility that became a reality in 2009 when some hospitals, including ours, were able to begin to embody this activity, initially in the form of the service network even if the culture of the net was not yet foundational at the time ».

The clinic dedicated to the disorders of the ASST Ovest Milanese currently makes available to patients, who normally arrive on input from the general practitioner but in some cases also through direct access, a team of two psychologists, a doctor specializing in food science and a dietician. Thanks to the structure, after a first multidisciplinary evaluation by psychologist and dietician, if the situation requires it, we move on to taking charge and to a path that continues to run on the tracks of multi-professionalism, with psychological and dietary work but also a monitoring of the situation with examinations and any other intervention that can be used and a network with other services in the area. To date for the outpatient clinic the only “boundary” is that of the severity of the patient, whose main indicator is the body mass index: if this indicator, which is calculated starting from weight and height, is below 15, we rely on services that offer the possibility of hospitalization for re-nourishment or in any case to residential services.

However, the increase in demand following the pandemic has confronted the ASST need to further develop the service, probably from next year, without forgetting that we will still have to deal with financing too. There are three levels on which the territorial socio-health company intends to work: the implementation of interventions dedicated to patients’ families, the assisted meal – that is a psycho-educational technique that allows a group of patients to share a meal organized and prepared upstream in accordance with their needs -, and the possibility of launch complex outpatient macro-activities with the general medicine and pediatric units for the management of patients with greater medical and internal severity. The prospects for the future led to the choice of move the clinic from the old hospital in Legnano to that of Cuggiono, both for the possibility of working with other complex operating units it is more easily practicable given that you are in a real hospital environment, both for the presence of the complex clinical psychology operating unit, and for the geographical centrality with respect to the different districts served by the hospital.