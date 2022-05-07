Dialogue goes through the “release of political prisoners”

Officials of the United States Government confirmed that there were “communications” between them and the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, through the son of the presidential couple, Laureano Ortega Murillo, after the prestigious American newspaper The New York Times revealed that, last March, he “quietly approached Washington” to seek dialogue. However, they detail that any rapprochement involves discussing the release of political prisoners.

The Reuters news agency reported that the son of the presidential couple, who also serves as advisor for investment, trade and international cooperation to the Presidency, “has discreetly approached the Biden Administration in recent months to try to re-engage with the United States. Joined”.

“Laureano Ortega’s proposal comes as he, other family members and his father’s inner circle face US sanctions, and Managua’s ally Russia is increasingly isolated from Washington and other powers. Westerners for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine,” the publication details.

The United States Government has sanctioned, since the end of 2018, more than thirty senior officials, entities and companies linked to the regime. Among those sanctioned are Vice President Murillo and her children: Rafael, Juan Carlos, Camila and Laureano Ortega Murillo.

One of the sources told Reuters that the presidential couple’s son “is seeking sanctions relief and may be willing to discuss the release of political prisoners in exchange.”

However, the New York Times indicated that a “senior official from the US State Department was sent to Managua” in March to meet, but at the last minute the Ortega-Murillos “cowarded” and canceled the dialogue attempt. which involved discussing the release of political prisoners.

The regime maintains more than 170 political prisoners in Nicaraguan jails, of which 67 were illegally detained in the second half of 2021, during an upsurge of the de facto police state and political persecution, ahead of the November vote. , considered a “farce” by other countries and national and international organizations.

open for discussion

A spokesman for the United States Department of State confirmed to the Divergent media outlet that they maintain a “series of bilateral communications with the Ortega-Murillo regime”, although they preferred not to reveal details about “the specific interactions” between the two governments.

“We will not comment on the specific interactions between the United States Government and the Ortega-Murillo regime, but we maintain a series of bilateral communications with the regime, and we will continue to press for the release of political prisoners,” the spokesman said.

The official pointed out that although they remain “open to frank discussions on the steps to return to democratic norms and respect for human rights in Nicaragua, the Ortega-Murillo regime has not shown seriousness of purpose towards a genuine dialogue.”

Another source, quoted by Reuters, indicates that the Joe Biden administration has concluded that Nicaragua “may at some point be ready to have a real conversation,” especially if it comes to reviewing the geopolitical calculations about its relationship with Russia.

The proposal for a meeting made by Laureano Ortega Murillo, at the time, was taken by Washington as “high level”, and “as a sign that the autocracies of Latin America could be reconsidering their alliance with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin , as your country’s military is bogged down in Ukraine and its economy devastated by sanctions.”

There could be more penalties

A senior State Department official told The New York Times that it was unclear whether Laureano Ortega’s approach was due “to fears that Russia’s growing isolation would affect the Ortega regime, which much of Latin America increasingly views as once more as a pariah state” or if it was the product of pressure and internal dissidence between the family and the Sandinista “old guard”.

“As the family increases its control over the state, members of the old guard are increasingly at odds with the Ortega family, uncomfortable with its growing dynastic ambitions, and are also affected by Washington sanctions,” he said. the US official on condition of anonymity.

The official said that if the Ortega Murillo family is willing to discuss the release of political prisoners, “Washington will commit,” but if not, “it is preparing to put additional pressure on the regime with more sanctions.”

“Laureano Ortega approached Washington through a third party, said the official, but refused to make any further comments,” highlighted the text of the New York newspaper.

Another person familiar with the talks said Ortega approached the State Department through Nicaragua’s ambassador to Washington, Francisco Campbell Hooker. However, when the Nicaraguan diplomat was contacted by phone, he denied this and said that he had no knowledge of the matter.

The New York Times explained that the spokeswoman and vice president Rosario Murillo did not respond to questions about the talks and in response “sent emails with revolutionary slogans.” “In the past he has denounced the sanctions as imperial aggression,” the publication detailed.

Ortega Justifies Russia

The Russian invasion in Ukraine has an impact on Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega admitted on May 4 in Managua, after stating that the State allocated four million dollars in a week to “subsidize” the increases in fuel prices, caused by the rise in the international price of oil after the international sanctions against the Putin government.

“They cause great damage to all the economies of the countries of the world, which we have nothing to do with that confrontation, why? because if the rise in fuel prices is caused, due to the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia, which is a large producer and distributor of oil, that affects all of us, all of us,” lamented Ortega, whose regime supports the invasion. of Putin against Ukraine.