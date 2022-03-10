Dialogue with Maduro will end Guaidó’s interim term, says Rubio

The White House’s decision to seek some kind of understanding with the Nicolás Maduro regime deals a withering blow to the opposition movement led by Juan Guaidó and, if successful, would condemn Venezuelan society to many more years of dictatorship, he said on Wednesday. Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

The legislator, one of the harshest critics of the socialist regime in Caracas in the Senate, emphasized the dangers of the initiative four days after a mission sent by Washington met with Maduro over the weekend. This meeting led to the release of two Americans arbitrarily detained in Venezuela and the announcement by the president that he would return to the negotiating table with the opposition.

“There is great concern on my part and a great rejection of these secret efforts by the Biden administration to get closer to Maduro,” Rubio said in a meeting with journalists. If an agreement is reached with Maduro “and the sanctions are lifted, the opposition within Venezuela would be finished.”

“If they come to some kind of agreement like this, they are going to condemn the people of Venezuela to a generation or more under a Marxist narco-dictatorship,” he emphasized.

The coup would be devastating for Guaidó’s opposition movement, because although “you continue to refer to him as if he were the legitimate government of Venezuela, by dealing directly with Maduro you are taking away all the power and all the legitimacy that he has left,” added the senator. .

Guaidó is considered by the United States and a coalition of allied countries as the legitimate president of Venezuela, but it is Maduro who continues to hold the reins of power within the oil country, including all state institutions.

Rubio warned that the weekend meeting was only the first step that must continue in the coming days and that it would culminate in the lifting of sanctions in exchange for some kind of commitment on the part of Maduro to resume dialogue in Mexico and to free the Americans who are in the prisons of the regime.

The initiative is being promoted as an attempt to ensure the supply of Venezuelan crude to cover the deficit that would be left by the decision to suspend Russian imports, but Rubio said that this is actually a lie promoted as an excuse to promote rapprochement with Caracas.

“This is simply about individuals within the Biden government who have wanted to get closer to the governments of Cuba and Venezuela. And that they saw this as an opportunity to act and that they thought they could cover up this issue of Russian oil,” Rubio said during the press conference held via Zoom. “This is just an excuse to be able to do what they wanted to do from day one.”

President Joe Biden said the United States will not import more Russian oil because of Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine.

The United States imported about 675,000 barrels a day of Russian oil last year, the equivalent of all of Venezuela’s current production capacity. And experts say that there is very little that Venezuela can offer to fill that gap.

Of the 600,000 barrels a day that the Nicolás Maduro regime exports in violation of the sanctions applied by Washington, almost all of that volume is committed to China, with around 10% going to Cuba, experts say. Venezuela produced about 800,000 barrels a day last year.

This story was originally published on March 9, 2022 4:07 p.m.