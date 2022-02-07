“Dialogue with Russia necessary for security in the EU”

Putin however hopes to “continue the diplomatic efforts to find compromise solutions“And he then praises the role of Paris in shaping European security, telling his counterpart, sitting at the other end of a long white table: “We share the concern for European security”.

Dialogue with Russia it is “the main means of achieving stability and security in Europe”, says the head of the Elysée, stressing that the meeting with Putin would take place on the day of the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Treaty on bilateral relations. Macron declares that in this regard France “has great hopes in the cultural and scientific ties” between the two countries. “We had a discussion that allowed us to formulate a series of proposals on which I believe I can say that there are elements of convergence between Russia and France”.

The security node – On Sunday Macron spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden about “ongoing diplomatic efforts on diplomacy and deterrence”. And, in an interview with Journal du Dimanche, he reiterated that “Moscow’s geopolitical objective today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of coexistence with NATO and the EU”.

Putin welcomes the efforts for European security – “I see how much effort the current French leadership is making in order to guarantee equitable security in Europe, for a serious historical perspective and to address the issues related to the resolution of the crisis in the Ukrainian south-east”, replies Putin to his counterpart French.

“Some ideas” presented by Macron on security may be used for “further steps in common” with Russia, says Putin.