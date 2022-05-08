Dialysis, nurses from the cooperative: too many no-vax, the agreement to guarantee the service confirmed – Chronicle

TRENTO. As early as December 2021, after the suspensions due to health professionals who had preferred not to get vaccinated, theHealthcare company a cooperative had to be used to cover shifts in dialysis centers. Now the problem has returned. Soon seven unvaccinated nurses who had returned for a few months after the illness, will have to be suspended again.

“We have launched a ranking for internal mobility – he explains Giuliano Brunori, head of Nephrology and until a few days ago medical director – and there are six nurses doing the training. But it takes months and therefore, considering that dialysis is a life-saving service that cannot be suspended, we have extended the agreement that had already been activated “.

The most critical situation is in Rovereto. “Based on what happened in the past winter and considering the extension to 31 December 2022 of the vaccination obligation for health professionals, it is estimated that in the next few weeks additional nurses may be suspended, bringing the staff in effective service to 50% of the need, with the objective impossibility of fully guaranteeing the need for dialysis services “, reads the resolution.

But the vaccination requirement also impacted other hemodialysis centers, especially that of Trento. To address the shortage it was therefore necessary to extend the contract with the nursing office Sebino di Abbiatico C., Vezzoli R. and associates based on the Vigolana plateau, extending the possibility of resorting to these freelancers in all the hemodialysis centers of the provincial hospital service, and in particular in that of Trento. The new contract provides for the presumed total coverage of 30 dialysis shifts per month with 6 and 30 19 hours until 31 August for a cost of 194 euros plus 4% VAT for each shift (6.30-13 or 13-19), for an estimated cost of just over 48 thousand euros. The numbers of dialysis and transplant recipients in Trentino are growing.

“At the end of 2021 we had 205 dialysis patients in hospital compared to 195 at the end of 2020. Ten more, seven of whom are in Cles, which has gone from 19 patients being treated to 25. For this reason, this summer we are evaluating how to cope. to the dialysis of those who come on vacation as we do not have the availability of spaces », explains the chief physician Brunori. However, the mission remains that of continuing to increase – where possible – the share of patients who use perineal dialysis, that is, the one that is done at home directly by the duly instructed patient.

“Currently – adds Brunori – we have 20% of patients using perineal dialysis compared to the national figure which is 9%. Furthermore, we also have a high number of transplanted, more than 330. Together with Bolzano we are the only Italian reality who has a higher number of transplant patients than dialysis patients “.

Of the total transplant recipients, 36 are from living donors, an important figure if we consider that in Italy there are 6,500 patients waiting to be transplanted.