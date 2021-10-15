Diamond in the rough and 2 other great game movies

The last few years have been very positive for Adam Sandler’s career. After appearing alongside Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix film Murder Mystery, the American actor appeared in Rough Diamond, one of last year’s best films. Leaving behind his usual comedic roles, Sandler was able to reinvent himself in the instant classic played by the esteemed Safdie brothers.

Rough Diamond is an exciting film in all respects, but it turns out to be part of one of the oldest traditions of cinema: games about games. In Diamond Rough, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a man who makes a series of high-stakes bets that put his entire life on hold. It’s a great movie for anyone who loves the tension and stress on the screen, but it’s not the first to use the power of the cash game world to put its characters in a tough spot. Before Rough Diamond was released in the US in 2019, 6 other films forever changed the way viewers understood the world of gambling, poker or casino games such as Bet22.

Born to Win (2003)

With Tobey Maguire in the lead role, this film tells the story of a racehorse and his trainer. It is based on the world of horse racing betting and its action takes place in the post-economic depression period in the United States. It was directed by Gary Ross, who would later be in charge of directing The Hunger Games, and includes three big stars in its cast, such as the notable Jeff Bridges.

Rounders – Life is a game (1998)

One of the most famous gaming films of all time, this 1998 classic stars Matt Damon and tells of a group of young mathematicians who manage to “steal” millions from Las Vegas casinos through a foolproof card counting strategy. Eventually, the lives of the young mathematicians (played by Matt Damon and Edward Norton) are turned upside down when their pattern is discovered and personal relationships begin to deteriorate. It is one of the best recommendations on our list and the most famous film of American director John Dahl’s career.

Bad Luck (2003)

Directed by Wayne Kramer and starring the always excellent William H. Macy, Bad Luck is a film about… luck. In the story, Macy is a man known to bring bad luck to everyone who plays at the casino. For this reason he is hired by several Las Vegas establishments to get closer to the players and make them lose money. However, Macy’s life is about to change. Suddenly, the man who used to be the casino’s lucky charm starts making players money and ends up becoming a kind of gambler’s amulet. It’s a drama film but with a very strong comic side and a fascinating premise. It is, in fact, a great adventure between casinos, parties and luck… Lots of luck!